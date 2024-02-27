MCLEAN, Virginia, and SANTA BARBARA, California—Hilton announced a new partnership with AutoCamp to offer Hilton guests an experience that blends the spirit of an outdoor adventure with the hospitality and thinking of a boutique hotel in settings that include properties adjacent to popular national parks.

AutoCamp stays will be bookable on Hilton’s direct channels in the coming months, giving Hilton guests direct access to outdoor hospitality. Locations across the United States will be included in this partnership, such as Yosemite, Joshua Tree, and Russian River in California; Zion, Utah; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; and Catskills, New York; with Asheville, North Carolina, and Sequoia, California, opening this summer and Hill Country, Texas, in 2025.

“We know today’s travelers are craving adventures when planning their next trip, and that’s why we look for innovative and like-minded partners like AutoCamp,” said Chris Silcock, president, global brands and commercial services, Hilton. “This is the first time a major hospitality brand and outdoor lodging company have come together in this way to create even more choices for travelers while redefining the outdoor hospitality experience.”

According to the Hilton Trends Report, in 2024, nearly half of travelers will prioritize exploration and adventure, with more than half of Gen Z and Millennials carving out more budget for these types of experiences, exceeding other generations.

Each AutoCamp location creates an experience that provides a way for guests to immerse themselves in nature. Through a relationship with Airstream, AutoCamp offers custom Airstreams, cabins, tents, and other accommodations. Located in each AutoCamp is The Clubhouse, the social hub of the property, which serves food and beverage options from The Kitchen, and offers grab-and-go merchandise and retail items from a boutique market. Each Clubhouse is designed by architects with a mid-century modern aesthetic. Surrounding The Clubhouse, grounds are punctuated with common areas, including communal fire pits, trails, swimming pools (at select locations), group meeting spaces, and other outdoor amenities.

“Our mission at AutoCamp has always been to reconnect people with the outdoors and each other,” said Neil Dipaola, founder and CEO, AutoCamp. “By partnering with an incredible global brand like Hilton, we’re able to introduce Hilton Honors members to a new hospitality experience rooted in nature—bringing them closer to the country’s most iconic national parks and explorable outdoor destinations without sacrificing the highest caliber of hospitality and comfort they expect.”