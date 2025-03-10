AutoCamp Sequoia Becomes Brand’s Fourth Californian Hotel

THREE RIVERS, California—AutoCamp announced the opening of AutoCamp Sequoia. Located 15 minutes from Sequoia National Park and an hour and a half from Kings Canyon National Park, AutoCamp Sequoia provides a design-forward experience surrounded by some of the world’s largest trees.

AutoCamp Sequoia is designed to offer the balance of comfort and adventure. Guests will have access to 85 accommodations, including the brand’s Airstream Suites, Cabins, BaseCamp Suites, and Bunk Rooms. The Bunk Rooms at AutoCamp Sequoia are the brand’s most extensive, offering accommodation designed specifically for families and groups. With configurations that include King Rooms with a twin bunk and Double Queen Rooms sleeping up to six guests, these spaces balance privacy and communal living.

“Our mission at AutoCamp has always been to make the great outdoors more accessible without compromising on high design and comfort,” said Neil DiPaola, founder and CEO, AutoCamp. “With four locations across California, we’re proud to offer a range of elevated outdoor experiences in some of the state’s most breathtaking destinations. AutoCamp Sequoia continues that vision, providing a new unique retreat just minutes from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.”

Design & Amenities

Designed by Waechter Architecture with interiors by HVS Design, AutoCamp Sequoia’s 3,350-square-foot Clubhouse serves as the center of the property. The space includes lounge areas, games, indoor and outdoor fire pits, and a bar, creating an environment for relaxation and connection. Other amenities include a heated outdoor pool, bikes, and access to outdoor adventures such as hiking, spelunking, fly fishing, and kayaking. Locally sourced cuisine is served at The Kitchen, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. The Clubhouse’s General Store provides guests with AutoCamp’s Signature Grill Kits, s’mores kits, trail-ready snacks, and a selection of local beer and wine as well as branded merchandise.

Advertisement

Gatherings & Events

AutoCamp Sequoia is a setting for corporate retreats, weddings, celebrations, and reunions, offering a variety of customizable event spaces:

The Clubhouse: A mid-century modern space with indoor and outdoor areas available for semi-private events or full buyouts.

A mid-century modern space with indoor and outdoor areas available for semi-private events or full buyouts. The Ponderosa Lawn: An outdoor event space overlooking the river for reception dinners, large retreat gatherings, and outdoor activities.

An outdoor event space overlooking the river for reception dinners, large retreat gatherings, and outdoor activities. The Cedar Room: An indoor event space within the Clubhouse for receptions, corporate meetings, and workshops.

An indoor event space within the Clubhouse for receptions, corporate meetings, and workshops. The Pine Room: A private indoor meeting space for smaller gatherings.

“AutoCamp Sequoia marks an exciting evolution for our brand as we introduce expanded accommodations tailored for groups and families,” said Bryan Terzi, chief marketing officer, AutoCamp. “With new lodging options and enhanced event capabilities, this property offers even more ways for guests to gather, connect, and experience the beauty of Sequoia National Park together.”