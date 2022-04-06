Preferred Hotels & Resorts Adds 11 New Member Properties

NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced that 11 new member properties have joined its global portfolio between January 1 and March 31, 2022. Ranging from a waterfront property in Boston to an eco-conscious resort in northern Italy, the new additions provide travelers with experiences and the opportunity to view landscapes and reconnect with local cultures. The new hotels include:

La Casa de la Playa (Playa del Carmen, Mexico): On the shores of Mexico’s Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, the adults-only, all-inclusive resort has an exterior that blends stonework reminiscent of ancient Mayan temples and pyramids. The resort is comprised of 63 suites with local artwork and handicrafts and has terraces with hammocks, loungers, a private pool, and hydromassage tubs. Additional highlights include four restaurants where dishes reflect local and wider Latin American cuisine, a holistic spa, and an infinity pool.

Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda (Gargnano, Italy): The eco-conscious property has 96 suites with Italian marbles and local metals. In the resort is Lefay SPA, and the facilities include an infinity pool, saunas, and steam rooms, an indoor-outdoor pool, relaxation areas including an adults-only SPA, and 21 treatment rooms. Guests can also experience the Lefay Vital Gourmet concept at the resort’s two restaurants, offering Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with a twist on Italian classics.

The Soaltee Kathmandu (Kathmandu, Nepal): The hotel has 285 contemporary guestrooms, the city’s largest casino, an outdoor swimming pool, meeting spaces, a spa, and a range of dining options including Nepali, Chinese, Indian, and European. A range of cultural and adventure activities are on offer to guests including sightseeing excursions within the city and hiking trips to the surrounding mountains and villages.

Battery Wharf Hotel, Boston Waterfront (Boston, Massachusetts, United States): Atop the Battery Wharf pier in one of Boston’s oldest neighborhoods, the 150-room hotel provides views of the harbor. Paying homage to its historical surroundings, the hotel has a maritime museum, a private dock, and Battery Wharf Grille, a waterfront restaurant offering New England cuisine using locally sourced land and sea ingredients. Additional amenities include meeting and events spaces, an Exhale Spa and Fitness center with a 24-hour gym, and a range of treatments and wellness experiences such as waterfront yoga.

Other member properties that joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts from January 1 through March 31, 2022, include:

Casa Andina Premium Miraflores (Lima, Peru)

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti (Pinzolo, Italy)

Hotel Xcaret Arte (Playa del Carmen, Mexico)

Casa Bonita HOTEL & LUXURY RESIDENCE (Oaxaca, Mexico)

Marina di Scarlino Resort (Scarlino, Italy)

TOA Hotel & Spa (Zanzibar, Tanzania)

The Leela Palace Jaipur (Jaipur, India)

Each of the 11 new member properties participates in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program.