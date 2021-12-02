This Week’s Comings & Goings

Enseo promoted Kristen Singleton to president. Singleton joined Enseo as chief information officer in 2020 and will continue to hold that position in addition to her new role. Her promotion comes at a time of continued growth for Enseo as the company expands into the senior living and education sectors.

Raines has appointed Kristen Myers vice president of investments. In her new role, Myers will oversee and develop an investment thesis for each project, including market research, site acquisition, franchise negotiation, equity/debt financing, and more.

General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM) has promoted Clement Koh to vice president of sales and marketing. In this role, Koh will oversee GHM’s strategic expansion of its collection of luxury properties, as well as brand development campaigns and new commercial initiatives.

McKibbon Hospitality announced the appointment of James Merrihew to asset manager. In his new role, Merrihew will be responsible for monitoring and assessing the overall performance of all properties and analyzing revenue and management data to implement a range of positioning strategies.

Pina Purpero has been named general manager of Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City. In this role, Purpero will direct all aspects of hotel operations, including hotel administration, guest services, and sales and marketing efforts.

McKibbon Hospitality named Bob Arndt general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Ponte Vedra Sawgrass. With over 25 years of experience, Arndt will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the 127-room hotel and its onsite restaurant, Mulligan’s Irish Pub.

Springboard Hospitality has welcomed The Virginian Lodge and appointed hospitality veteran, Stacey King Brogan, to general manager.

Michael Savastano has been announced as resort manager of Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas. Previously serving as director of operations at the hotel, Savastano helped lead the team through one of the most anticipated new hotel openings of 2021, and will now be overseeing and supporting all of the property’s daily operations.

Kim Garner has been named director of culture and community impact at El Capitan Hyatt. In this role, Garner will be responsible for managing El Capitan’s Heart of Merced program.

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, a new luxury resort opening in Los Olivos, California, this spring, welcomes Dave Elcon general manager and Rhoda Magbitang executive chef.

Kauai Beach Resort has named Indy Dodanwala general manager, Dan Mizrahi food and beverage director, and Lucas Sautter as executive chef. This new team of leaders will focus on continuing to elevate the resort and enhance the guest experience on Hawaii’s Garden Isle.

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation welcomes Paul Cardona area general manager and Fantasy Greene area director of sales and marketing to its Chicago leadership team. Both Cardona and Greene bring over 20 years of experience.

W Marriott Tampa Water Street and Tampa Marriott Water Street appointed Matthew Brennan to executive chef. Brennan most recently served as executive chef at the Columbus Downtown Renaissance Hotel.

Hawks Cay has named Jordyn Boonie as director of rooms. Boonie was previously the resort’s front desk manager and will step into the new role of continuing to serve guests to ensure a positive experience.

The Hcareers Board of Directors has appointed Dinova CEO Alison Galik to help attract and place hospitality candidates across 4,000 hoteliers and management clients.

Thompson Denver welcomes Amanda Parsons as area vice president and general manager, Matt Ojinaga as director of sales and marketing, and Ludo Lefebvre as executive chef. With decades of combined hospitality and culinary experience, the team will be instrumental in ushering in the new hotel and dining destination in Denver’s Lower Downtown district.

Alejandro Cerda has been appointed director of food & beverage at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon. With more than 18 years of hospitality experience, Cerda spent the last five years with Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, serving as the general manager of food and beverage for both Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Pittsburgh and Kimpton Muse Hotel in New York City.

The Hollywood Roosevelt appointed four new team members: Nina Dela Fuente, director of sales and marketing; Ed Anonas, director of finance; Meda Serban, director of revenue management; and Jesse O’Connell, general manager of The Spare Room.