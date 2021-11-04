This Week’s Comings & Goings

Graduate Hotels has named Kevin Osterhaus president. In his role, Osterhaus will oversee global operations and marketing across the collection of 32 operating properties in the United States and the United Kingdom in addition to leading the brand’s continued overall growth and expansion.

Eastern Union launched a Hospitality Group and named Charles Hoffman managing director. Hoffman has spent more than 17 years as a commercial real estate professional, including experience as a lender, owner, and developer. He has an extensive history of involvement with hotel financing.

Interstate Hotels & Resorts has named David Anderson as its new executive vice president—international following the announcement that Nicholas Northam will retire from the role at the end of the year.

Advertisement

IDeaS has appointed David Warman as chief client officer. Warman brings 30 years of experience leading successful marketing and revenue optimization initiatives across the hospitality industry to his new position.

Sonder has appointed Joy Giles head of talent acquisition. In this role, Joy will focus on developing, managing, and delivering on a comprehensive talent acquisition strategy aligned with Sonder’s strategies, vision, and culture.

Noreen Suing has been named chief financial officer of Consolidated Hospitality Supplies. In recent months, assets of the American Hotel Register Company were acquired. Now, American Hotel Register and Amtex are supplier brands under the newly formed CHS.

Flâneur Hospitality has announced Olivier Lordonnois chief operating officer and managing director of The Fifth Avenue Hotel. Lordonnois began his career at the Hôtel de Crillon, then moved to the Ritz Paris before joining The Lanesborough in London. He served as general manager of several of Paris hotels.

Carlo Vermeeren has been named general manager for Omaha Marriott Downtown. In this role, Vermeeren is overseeing operations of the 12-story, 333-room hotel that serves as the anchor of the city’s dining and entertainment district.

Ed Gannon has been named general manager of Stanly Ranch, a new resort and residential property opening in Napa Valley. Gannon will oversee all operations for the 700-acre property that is anticipated to open in early 2022.

Kimpton Alton Hotel in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf has appointed Emily Nichols general manager. Nichols previously served as the assistant general manager at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in Union Square and brings15 years of experience in hospitality from hotels across the country.

Hotel Equities is welcoming Peter Tziahanas and David Rosenberg senior vice presidents of operations. Both executives will oversee large multi-branded portfolios across the United States.

Anna Lawrence and Brittany Norton have been named to sales positions for Hawks Cay Resort. Throughout their careers, Lawrence and Norton have been instrumental in overseeing and developing effective sales and marketing campaigns, as well as food and beverage concepts.

Pendry Park City is welcoming Richard Wales general manager, Chris Lawing director of sales and marketing, David Silva hotel manager, and Jessie Valdez spa director. These individuals bring years of experience to Pendry Park City.

The Harpeth Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton and Valor Hospitality Partners property, announced the appointments of Thomas Tuggle to executive chef and Richard Iannone to director of food and beverage. Both Tuggle and Iannone attribute collaborative success to the hotel’s food and beverage programming.

UMusic Hotels announced the appointment of Jordi Solé to president of hospitality. It also welcomed Javier Leal senior vice president of project management and Oscar Serrano senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Sentral announced the appointments of its new executive team members: Lisa Yeh to senior vice president, Lisa Tully-Lavian to senior vice president of marketing, Matt Darling to vice president of technology and engineering, Michael Williams to vice president, and Louise Parsons-Davey to vice president of sales.