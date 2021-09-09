This Week’s Comings & Goings

JLL Hotels & Hospitality has added Brian Hughes to the investment sales and advisory team in Dallas, Texas. Hughes will be assisting in leading strategy, investment sales, and advisory in the south-central region. Hughes was most recently a senior vice president at Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Mathieu Riviere has been appointed to general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay; Riviere was previously the property’s hotel manager, a position he joined in 2018. Riviere stepped into the role of interim general manager three months prior and will continue to grow the property operationally into a new phase.

El Grupo SN—Somewhere Nowhere parent company—has named Genesis Nunez director of events and sales. Nunez is leading business for corporate and leisure clients, executing on event needs for clients, and creating menus for experiences. Most recently, Nunez was director of private events for Gantry Hospitality.

Nina Shokrian has been named senior marketing manager and Molly Horton has been named associate director of group sales for the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. Shokrian has previous experience in marketing and branding, and Horton was previously working in account sales.

Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and Lancaster County Convention Center has named Hans Schreiber director of sales and marketing; Schreiber is leading strategic sales and marketing for convention, leisure, and business travelers alike. Schreiber was previously area director of sales and marketing for the Wyndham & Courtyard Marriott Gettysburg.

Kristina Angley has been named director of sales and marketing for Hutton Hotel, which is preparing to reopen in fall 2021. Angley is leading sales, marketing, and revenue management for the property, including developing business plans, revenue forecasting, and talent management and recruitment.

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, has named Jenna Darcy director of marketing and communications. Darcy was previously with White Lodging Services, where she was corporate senior marketing manager, and she was also director of marketing and retail for the Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection.

Palm Springs, California-based Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs is welcoming Executive Chef Ysaac Ramirez to reopen and re-conceptualize the 4 Saints restaurant. Most recently, Ramirez held the same position for King’s Highway at Ace Hotel & Swim Club, where he introduced a new food menu.

Dinesh Jayawardena has been promoted to regional executive chef for the Radisson Blu Mall of America, Radisson Blu Downtown Minneapolis, and Radisson RED Minneapolis. In this position, he is leading the food and beverage operations for meetings, events, and room service, as well as developing FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar operations at two Minnesota locations.

Grand View Lodge, Spa and Golf Resort has appointed William Coyle to executive chef, where he is responsible for operations at eight dining outlets as well as banquet services for the property. Most recently, Coyle was executive chef for Mancy’s Steak House in Toledo, Ohio, and before that, held several potions at Hollywood Casino.

Thompson San Antonio—Riverwalk added Carlos Batista to director of food and beverage and Tanner Johnson to director of bars and beverage. The pair will work on the property’s Landrace and The Moon’s Daughters dining outlets, and Batista will be focusing on the property’s food and beverage offerings as a whole.

Epicurean Hotel in South Tampa, Florida, recently promoted Audrey Greminger to director of sales and Vincente Lavayen to director of food and beverage. In addition, the property also named Fatima Del Carmen event manager. The three will be supervising event planning, event execution, and food and beverage operations.

International firm SB Architects has named Keith Houchin, Harris Christiaansen, Matt Peterson, and Krystal Solorzano to associate principals. The team is leading an extensive and diverse range of projects across a variety of sectors, from hospitality to multi-family residential communities and more.

Real estate investment firm Trez Capital is welcoming Managing Director Darryl Myrose to work on the real estate bridge financing program based in Los Angeles. Myrose is also focusing on expanding the bridge lending program across the United States for the hospitality, industrial, office, and multi-family sectors.

Terranea Resort has announced four new promotions to its executive team: Ashton Udell to director of revenue strategy; David Rhein to director of digital marketing and creative, Hilary Feutz to director of communications strategy, and Jessie Burns to senior director of brand and public relations strategy.

Aparium Hotel Group has promoted and hired multiple new executives. Promotions include: Timothy Ryan to chief operating officer; Annemieke Dunlop to senior vice president of sales and revenue; Jason Pirock to vice president of marketing; Elaine Hartline to director of openings and initiatives; Evan Sheridan to director of food and beverage operations; and Thomas Lents to culinary director. Hires include: Max Wastler to vice president of brand; Paul Finstad to vice president of acquisitions and asset management; James J. Dannecker to director of task force hotel operations; Tomasz D. Borzemski to director of financial planning and analysis; Nick N. Dostal to task force executive chef; Shel Buhler to director of bars and beverage programming; and Harper Counts to corporate director of sales.