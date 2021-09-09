The Westin Tempe Opens Hotel and Restaurant Outlets

TEMPE, Arizona—As the largest new hotel to debut in Tempe in nearly four decades, The Westin Tempe is now open in the city’s downtown district, bringing biophilic energy to the neighborhood with a new signature restaurant and an open-air rooftop bar and lounge.

Owned and developed by CAI Investments and managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the full-service hotel has 290 guestrooms and suites and 21,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space that balance Tempe’s culture and the brand’s Wellness at Westin pillars of wellbeing.

“We are thrilled to be part of the exciting evolution of downtown Tempe and to be able to fill the niche in the market for a hotel experience that is unlike anything else in the city,” said Michael George, the founder, president, and CEO of Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

With the hotel comes three dining concepts. Led by Chef Alexander Robinson, the ground-floor restaurant Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits has healthy cuisine that combines flavors with locally sourced ingredients to offer a reflection of the Southwest’s history and a drink program with craft cocktails, local brews, and a wine list. Lighting, an exhibition kitchen, and a liquor tower lend to the space and present a contrast to the adjacent lobby, which is separated by a copper chain veil suspended from the ceiling. In contrast, Skysill Rooftop Lounge is on the hotel’s 18th floor, making it the highest open-air rooftop bar in town. During the day, the venue offers a rooftop pool, jacuzzi, daybeds and cabanas, and a large video screen overlooking the area. As the sun sets, it transitions into a lounge. Guests can order from a wine and cocktail list. The hotel is also home to Cup of Joe Market Café, a quick-service bistro located adjacent to the lobby offering grab-and-go options and retail merchandise.

The Westin Tempe embraces nature through architecture that highlights the skyline and streetscape. Designed by local firm RSP Architects, the hotel’s interior has numerous biophilic elements that play off the desert against a summer monsoon.

Upon entry, visitors are greeted by a lobby that has angular walls, Terrazo floors, sculptural concrete forms that double as additional seating, ab art installation, and a glass staircase that leads to the second-floor ballroom. The hotel’s guestrooms have similar motifs including a ceiling that mimics light filtered through a tree canopy, bathrooms, textured walls, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

In Tempe’s downtown district and business corridor, The Westin Tempe is a few miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and steps away from the city’s shopping destinations, culinary offerings, entertainment centers, and local landmarks, including the Mill Avenue District, Arizona State University, Tempe Town Lake, “A” Mountain (Hayden Butte), and Tempe Beach Park.

“It has been nothing short of incredible to see our vision come to life through the collaborative effort between our team of longtime hospitality professionals and our ingenious local design firm,” said Patti Hunt, general manager of The Westin Tempe. “Together, we’ve created an optimal retreat that truly serves those who are craving a premium hotel experience that empowers them to enhance their well-being while traveling, while still capturing the spirited essence of Tempe. We look forward to becoming a welcoming gathering place for visitors and locals alike.”