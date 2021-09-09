spot_img
The LaSalle Hotel to Open in February 2022

By LODGING Staff
The LaSalle Hotel

CHICAGO—The Prime Group, Inc. and Aimbridge Hospitality will open The LaSalle Hotel in early February 2022, offering travelers a luxury destination in Chicago’s Loop. The LaSalle Hotel will occupy the top five floors of a historic building adjacent to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and will offer business and leisure travelers the vibe of the original LaSalle Hotel, which opened in 1909.

“We are excited to bring the sophistication and luxury of the original LaSalle Hotel back to the center of Chicago’s financial district,” said General Manager Stefan Gruvberger. “Our guests will have access to all the best that Chicago has to offer within minutes of our front door. We look forward to helping guests explore this amazing city and create unforgettable memories.”

Designed by DiLeonardo International and Chipman Design Architecture for the landmarked historic building designed by Daniel Burnham in 1920, the hotel includes a signature restaurant and lounge named Grill on 21; 232 suites and guestrooms with furnishings, millwork, cabinetry, and large bathrooms; a library and a solarium adjacent to the hotel lobby; a fitness center; and over 7,500 square feet of ballroom and meeting space.

“We know that both business and leisure travelers coming to Chicago continue to look for the best hotels to gather and stay,” remarked Michael W. Reschke, chairman and CEO of The Prime Group, Inc. “The LaSalle Hotel will offer our guests a true luxury experience at
every turn, from a central downtown location that makes it easy to traverse the city to bespoke accommodations, food and beverage, and concierge services that make every stay extraordinary.”

