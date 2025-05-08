This Week’s Comings & Goings

Pure Wellness announced the promotion of Zach Webster to chief operating officer.

Hospitality America announced the appointment of Paul Isaacson as chief financial officer.

White Lodging announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Chris Anderson has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Gravity Haus announced the appointment of Mike DeFrino, former CEO of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, as president.

Advertisement

Frontline International announced the appointment of Giovanni Brienza as its new president. Founder John Palazzo will continue as CEO.

Dellisart LLC announced the appointment of Anjula Pandya as vice president of business development.

Pacifica Hotels announced the appointment of Mike Lerman as regional director of operations.

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, announced the appointment of Sebastien Dental as managing director.

Newmark announced that the firm hired Nina Russo to join its growing debt and structured finance practice as a managing director.

McNeill Hotel Company named Vanessa Gillman to the position of corporate director of revenue.

Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort proudly announces the appointment of Averilette Francis as its new general manager.

Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island announced the appointment of Ammar Alrudaini as general manager.

Andaz 5th Avenue announced Marshneil Bharadwaj as the flagship property’s new general manager.

Hotel Heron announced the appointment of Matt Karow as general manager.

Hotel Crescent Court announced the appointment of Brett Krafft as general manager.

StepStone Hospitality announced the appointment of Nicholas Wymore as general manager of the Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel.

The ATL Airport District Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced that after joining its team in January 2025 as a contractor, Helen Scroggs will now step into a full-time role as sales manager.

Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi announced the appointment of Cristian Pontiggia as its new executive chef.

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa announced the promotion of Kunal Sharma to executive chef.

Waldorf Astoria Riviera Maya announces the arrival of Jonathan Santiago as executive chef.

Gavin Kaysen has been named Chef Partner of The Merchant Room at Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort.

Rosewood Miramar Beach announced the appointment of Eliza Hoar as director of bars.

The Omni Homestead Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Jonathan Eaton as its new in-house physical therapist.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront announces Paul Megli as director of human resources.

SkyBeach Resort announced the appointment of Eduardo Ferreira as its director of racquets.

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) announced the sudden passing of Jason Smith, vice president of marketing communications. Jason served HSMAI and the hospitality industry with distinction, dedication, and exceptional leadership for more than 24 years.

Sensei has announced several new appointments at Sensei Porcupine Creek. The brand has appointed Ryan Drushel as director of food and beverage, Joan Marte as director of operations, and Nicolas Galli as director of finance.

The Perry Hotel Naples announced its senior leadership team, including Michael Raymond, managing director, FOD Capital & president, The Perry Hotel Naples, Matthew Strunk, CFO & general manager, Matthew Anzivino, Assistant General Manager, and Yosie Crespo, Director of Sales & Marketing.

McKibbon Hospitality announced leadership appointments at TownePlace Suites Middleburg. James House has been named general manager, and Courtney Wahl has been named director of sales.

AutoCamp Hospitality Group announced key leadership appointments, including David DiFalco as their new president and chief operating officer, and Bryan Terzi as chief commercial officer.

Black Desert Resort announced the debut of its executive team, Nicholas Gold as managing director and Brandon Hendricks as vice president of sales and marketing. The culinary team includes Ryker Brown as director of food and beverage, Matthew Krueger as resort executive chef, and Michelle Taylor as executive pastry chef.

Sheraton San Diego Resort announced the growth of its leadership team with the appointments of Christopher Ryan as director of food and beverage, Olivia Tull as marketing director, and Mackenzie O’Toole as director of rooms.

Hilton Los Cabos announced the appointment of Antonio Bugarin as general manager, and Conrad Punta de Mita appointed Garry Perotin as complex director of leisure sales.

Novotel Miami Brickell has appointed Juan Quiroz as director of sales and marketing and Yohsy Hernandez as executive chef.