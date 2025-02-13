This Week’s Comings & Goings

Makeready announced the appointments of Edita Matic as vice president of revenue and digital strategy and Dan Paradiso as vice president of commercial strategy. The appointments follow the addition of Eric Gavin as president.

Edwardian Hotels London announced the appointment of Declan Lott as vice president of sales of North America. Lott previously worked at the company for 30 years and played a role in growing its North American position.

Kinseth Hospitality Company (KHC) announced the promotion of Matthew Robinson to the role of corporate food and beverage director. Robinson began his career with KHC in 2014 as the chef at the Green Mill in Wichita, Kansas.

The Wilde Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Tobby Rau as general manager. With over 30 years of hospitality leadership experience, Rau will drive the property into its next chapter.

Ascendant Capital Partners announced Brock Taylor as general manager of Monterey Beach Hotel, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio property. As general manager, Taylor will oversee operations at the oceanfront property.

Midnight Auteur, a cocktail-focused hospitality company founded by the team behind The Ramble Hotel and Death & Co., announced the appointment of Frank Savoy as general manager of Municipal Grand, the company’s first boutique hotel.

The Wigwam announced the appointment of Jason Bossenberry as resort vice president of sales and marketing. Bossenberry brings a background in sales, marketing, and leadership to the role.

The St. Regis Aspen Resort announced the promotion of Kim French to director of sales and marketing. French will implement sales and marketing strategies to attract new business for the resort.

Kimpton Claret Hotel, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, announced the appointment of Iona Lee as director of food and beverage. Lee will lead all restaurant and banquet operations.

Fairmont Empress welcomed Isabel Chung as executive chef. Chung will oversee all creative and strategic culinary initiatives at the hotel. Most recently, she was executive chef at Fairmont Orchid.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman announced the appointment of Michele Tenzone as chef de cuisine at Blue by Eric Ripert. Tenzone will lead the restaurant’s culinary vision and focus on creating dishes.

The Wall Street Hotel announced the appointment of Prince A. Sanders as general manager and Harrison Lipner as director of sales and marketing. The pair bring a wealth of experience to the hotel.

Marriott International appointed three B2B customer-facing positions: Shannon Patterson as senior vice president, global sales; Andy Kauffman as chief commercial officer, United States and Canada; and Gail Frazer as senior vice president, sales and distribution for the United States and Canada.

RMS announced the appointment of Adam Seskis as chief executive officer as the company looks to its next chapter of growth. Seskis most recently advised private equity firms on portfolio optimization and more.