Shatterproof Raises $2.1 Million During Annual Event at ALIS 2025

NORWALK, Connecticut—Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization aimed at improving the way the healthcare system addresses and treats substance use disorders, honored Amanda Hite, president, STR, a CoStar Group company, with the 2025 Shatterproof Hospitality Hero Award. Hite is recognized for her courage and commitment to raising awareness of substance use disorder and ending addiction stigma. Hite is the seventh recipient but the first woman to win.

Executives across the hotel industry united during NorthStar Travel Group’s annual Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles, California, to commend Hite on her accomplishments. More than 70 hospitality companies raised $2.1 million during the event to advance Shatterproof’s work led by Founder and CEO Gary Mendell, a former hotelier (chairman and co-founder of HEI Hotels and Resorts), who lost his son Brian to addiction in 2011.

“I am honored to receive this award, but more importantly, to help raise critical support for Shatterproof and the transformational work they are doing,” said Hite. “STR is proud to collaborate with Shatterproof as they lead the way in advocating for people with substance use disorder, their families, and the communities this disease impacts.”

Following the reception, Hite joined other industry leaders including Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; Paul Daly, global head of franchise and owner relations at Hyatt; Julienne Smith, chief development officer at IHG Hotels & Resorts; and Shatterproof’s Mendell for a panel discussion to define next steps for the industry. The session culminated with Hite announcing an annual partnership with Shatterproof, Ballotti announcing that Shatterproof will be named a featured charity at the 2025 Wyndham Global Conference, Daly committing to continue Hyatt’s efforts to make a safe environment for colleagues and guests recovering from addiction and Smith announcing a rollout out of Shatterproof’s Just Five educational platform later this year. Smith also announced a personal donation to close the panel.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA), employees of restaurants and hotels (the two major branches of the hospitality industry) have the highest rates of substance use out of the U.S. workforce. A substance use disorder doesn’t just affect employees themselves and their families; businesses lose billions of dollars each year in the form of higher healthcare costs, absenteeism, and presenteeism (when employees are at work, but not fully productive).

Since 2016, the hospitality industry has raised more than $9.6 million for Shatterproof during events at ALIS, and this year many of the industry’s hospitality brands pledged to onboard Shatterproof’s employee education program Just Five to support their employees further. Hospitality partners are also helping to bring the conversation into the light by sponsoring Shatterproof’s annual Walks to End Addiction Stigma, the largest event series for substance use disorder in the country.

“I continue to be inspired by the incredible support of the hospitality industry,” said Mendell. “Substance use disorder is a largely preventable disease, and it is through the generous support and awareness efforts of the hospitality industry that we will be able to reduce stigma and increase the number of policy changes and treatment resources to end this crisis. They are the first industry that has really moved the needle as an industry with regards to Shatterproof. Each year they get more involved and are going beyond sponsoring the event—but are working to educate and provide resources to their employees, customers, and communities.”