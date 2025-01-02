Charter Holdings Acquires Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center

DALLAS, Texas—Charter Holdings and Liberty Hospitality Partners announced the acquisition of the Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center, marking an addition to their portfolio of hospitality assets. The new ownership also included plans for a renovation of the hotel’s rooftop space. The 152-room Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center represents a strategic investment for both Charter Holdings and Liberty Hospitality Partners.

Ray Washburne, president of Charter Holdings, said, “The Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center aligns perfectly with our strategy of investing in high-quality assets in prime Dallas locations. We’re particularly excited about transforming the rooftop into a destination bar that will offer unparalleled views of the Dallas skyline.”

A part of the business plan involved a renovation of the rooftop bar, which will be operated by M-Crowd, Ray Washburne’s restaurant group. Upon completion, it will be the largest open-air rooftop bar in Dallas, programmed to offer food, drinks, and ambiance.

“We’re creating more than just a bar; we’re designing a rooftop destination that will become a must-visit spot in Dallas,” Washburne said. “Guests can expect top-notch cuisine, craft cocktails, and an atmosphere that captures the essence of Dallas nightlife, all while enjoying breathtaking views of the city.”

“As Dallas continues to flourish as a major economic and cultural hub, the hotel market is experiencing significant growth,” said Dan Klingerman, president of Liberty Hospitality Partners. “This trend is fueled by strong demand from both business and leisure travelers, positioning the city for continued success in the hospitality industry.”

The hotel’s location in the Dallas Market Center area provides a spot for both business and leisure travelers. As part of the Hilton portfolio, the property participates in the Hilton Honors loyalty program.