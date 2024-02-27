Cloudbeds Shares Technology Partnership With IDeaS

SAN DIEGO and MINNEAPOLIS—Cloudbeds and IDeaS announced a strategic technology partnership that ties the experience of the two companies together to deliver revenue solutions for accommodations providers worldwide.

The collaboration will combine IDeaS’ latest revenue management solution with Cloudbeds’ hospitality management platform. The result will deliver a solution to enable independent hotel operators worldwide to have automated pricing in a complex and competitive market.

The revenue management solution is expected to be available to Cloudbeds clients in the summer of 2024.

More information includes:

Connects Cloudbeds’ property management system with IDeaS’ revenue management capabilities. Operators will be able to enhance their operational efficiency, pricing accuracy, and revenue generation capabilities.

Reshapes revenue management by offering a unified solution to revenue management and overall operational efficiency for independent hotels worldwide.

Allows hoteliers to use automated tools that monitor market fluctuations to price rooms via an application purpose-built for hoteliers.

Adam Harris, CEO and co-founder of Cloudbeds, “With a partnership between IDeaS and Cloudbeds, we’re creating something entirely new and innovative for our industry. Hoteliers will benefit from our comprehensive solution that addresses their most pressing challenges and rewrite the rules for what’s possible in hospitality.”

Sanjay Nagalia, co-founder, COO, and CTO of IDeaS Revenue Solutions, “We are excited to embark on this strategic journey with Cloudbeds. For many independent hoteliers, revenue management capabilities were believed to be out of reach. By combining our strengths, we’re poised to empower these hotels with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.”