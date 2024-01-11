Staypineapple Partners With Zipcar for EV Car-Sharing Service

BELLEVUE, Washington—Staypineapple launched an electric vehicle (EV) car-sharing service in partnership with Zipcar. Exclusive for Staypineapple guest use, Zipcar EVs are now available at Staypineapple’s Hotel Rose in Portland, Oregon, and Watertown Hotel in Seattle, Washington.

Each of Staypineapple’s participating hotels has a Zipcar Chevy Bolt available, parked and charged at the hotels’ on-site EV charging stations. These EVs ensure visitors to the hotels have access to sustainable transportation.

“The launch of our Zipcar EV partnership program is an incredible step forward in Staypineapple’s efforts to reduce our company’s carbon footprint, while also offering unique experiences and services to our guests,” says Dina Belon, president at Staypineapple. “These EVs are plugged into our hotels’ on-site charging stations, which are powered primarily by renewable energy, providing our guests with a more sustainable and responsible means of driving around and exploring during their stay with us.”

A complimentary membership will be available to Staypineapple guests, meaning that guests will pay the hourly or daily rental rates and fees associated with booking and driving the Zipcar EVs. Zipcar membership includes 24/7 on-demand, self-service access to EV (or gas) vehicles by the hour, day, or week, insurance options, maintenance, and parking.

“We are thrilled to work with Staypineapple, a like-minded partner who values environmental sustainability, a key benefit of the car-free lifestyle car-sharing enables, especially with the increasing adoption of EVs,” says Kate Smith, head of business to business and partnerships at Zipcar. “As Zipcar expands our fleet of electric vehicles nationwide, we aim to make the EV driving experience accessible for all who need affordable, convenient transportation. We value innovative partners like Staypineapple who are committed to creating a positive, environmentally friendly guest experience and for collaborating with us to drive the path forward for sustainable, electric transportation.”

To access these EVs, Staypineapple guests in Portland and Seattle’s University District can either pre-register and reserve time or they can request further information from the hotel’s front desk team upon arrival.