Next Generation of Nomadix Cloud Platform Releases

LOS ANGELES—Nomadix Inc​. announced the next generation of its Nomadix Cloud platform, giving partners and property managers more visibility and management capabilities for their Nomadix solutions. Nomadix Cloud leverages an approach where users can view their fleet of Nomadix equipment and solutions across properties. It offers management and monitoring capabilities and improved functionality to understand the network’s health and take measures for software releases, firmware upgrades, and license updates.

The release of the extended Nomadix Cloud offering is in response to the addition of solutions brought to market by the company in the last 12-18 months. To provide property managers and managed service providers a centralized platform for their technology estate, Nomadix Cloud encompasses internet gateways, Nomadix Networks (wireless access points, controllers, and switches), Cloud Telephony, PMS integration, TV Casting, Nomadix Passpoint, Angie e-concierge, and Nomadix Alerts. Nomadix Cloud provides a management view and APIs to make support and development more cost-effective for partners and property managers.

“As Nomadix brings connected experiences to life across industries such as hospitality and multi-tenant communities, we are focused on creating reliable technology solutions and tools to increase value and reduce support costs for partners and customers,” said David Hulse, chief technical officer for cloud products at Nomadix. “Our ‘better together’ approach for the next generation of the Nomadix Cloud will become an essential management component for service providers to help them effectively support one to thousands of properties and technology assets around the globe.”

The Nomadix Cloud also includes new features: