This Week’s Comings & Goings

Jay Hubbs has been named vice president of advertising, marketing, innovation, and analytics for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. This is a newly created position for the brand, and Hubbs will be leading its digital advertising, cooperative marketing, and related analytics for the company.

Effective April 18, 2021, Haitham Mattar is serving has managing director of the India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) region for IHG. Mattar was most recently a senior advisor and member of the executive leadership committee for the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, where he contributed to sustainable tourism efforts.

Marc W. Ellin has joined CHMWarnick as managing director. In this role, Ellin will assist the company’s rebound following the pandemic. Before CHMWarnick, Ellin retired from Hyatt Hotels Corporation, where we worked for over thirty years holding roles such as vice president of operations, general manager, and managing director.

Dream Hotel Group has appointed Genell Parker to vice president of human resources, and she will be developing and promoting the best practices in human resources for the company’s portfolio. Parker is also leading human resources operations, organizational development, and talent acquisition.

Marcus Banks – senior vice president of litigation, employment law, government relations, and information management for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts – has been named to the International Franchise Association Board of Directors. Banks has been working for Wyndham since its spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide Corporation.

Columbus Hospitality Management has promoted Michael Holtzleiter to vice president of operations, and he will focus on asset management and event business. Holtzleiter has been with Columbus Hospitality Management since February 2005, and he worked as a general manager for the company for 11 years.

Peachtree Hotel Group has promoted Michael Ritz to vice president of investments, where he is leading deal execution for debt and equity investments. Ritz joined Peachtree in 2017, and has helped the company grow through developments, joint ventures, and real estate acquisitions.

Rajeev Gopalakrishnan has been named general manager for Kimpton Pittman Hotel, and he will work on group sales and business travel market share for the hotel. Most recently, Gopalakrishnan was interim general manager for the InterContinental Los Angeles Beverly Hills, which led to his new role.

Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys has appointed Robert Moore to resort manager. Moore was previously general manager for CSI DMC Nashville, where he drove strategies for hotel partners. Moore has also worked with Gaylord Hotels as hotel manager and vice president of conference management at the Gaylord National Resorts and Convention Center.

Shawn Dortman has been named general manager of LODGE KOHLER in Kohler, Wis., part of the Kohler Co. Kohler Hospitality & Rest Estate segment. Dortman has been with the company for 23 years working in the kitchen and bath sectors of the company, and started her career in the healthcare business.

The dual-branded Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton Indianapolis Canal IUPUI has named Ashley Ramirez general manager and Andrew Pawlowski director of sales. Ramirez will be leading hotel operations, administration, and guest services, and Pawlowski is responsible for sales and marketing efforts.

La Quinta Resort & Club has named chef Jos van Hengel chef de cuisine for its Morgan’s in the desert fine dining experience. In this position, van Hengel is bringing a modern approach to fine dining by using seasonal ingredients and unconventional techniques to grow the restaurant’s new menu.

Barbara Best-Santos and Colletta Conner have been named co-managing principals for ForrestPerkins, the design studio of Perkins Eastman. Best-Santos and Conner are working with founder and principal Deborah Lloyd to grow and cultivate the company’s diverse portfolio and expand its operations.

Advisory firm PROVision Partners has named Ted Horner senior advisor; Horner is the owner and managing director for E Horner & Associates Pty Ltd. In Sydney, Australia. In his role with PROVision, Horner is driving financial, technological, and development strategies for its clients, and building the PROVision footprint in the Asia Pacific market.