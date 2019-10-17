IHG’s Second Annual Giving for Good Month Sets New Record

For each IHG colleague that took part of the Annual Giving for Good Month, IHG contributed funds totaling $400,000 to charitable organizations supporting four causes important to IHG in the areas of water and sanitation, waste reduction, hospitality skills building, and disaster relief.

Making a positive local difference on a global scale

During the month of September, IHG colleagues were invited to come together and give back through activities focused on volunteering, making a positive difference to the environment, or organizing an activity focused on health, fitness, and wellbeing.

The IHG Giving for Good month for 2019 was once was a global effort where tens of thousands of colleague activities took place around the world. These included beach clean-ups in Thailand, charity concerts in China, reforestation in Mexico, a hospitality work shadowing day in Dubai, food harvests in the United States, and hot meals for the homeless in Germany.

Together, over the course of the month, IHG colleagues achieved:

188,113 hours of volunteering

46,571 acts of care for the environment

33,566 donations of food and belongings

5,741 blood donations

Keith Barr, chief executive officer, IHG, commented, “For the second year in a row I’ve been blown away by the incredible efforts of thousands of IHG colleagues who came together to make a positive difference all around the world. Every day, our hotels and teams give back to the communities of which they’re such a big part – it’s what our purpose of providing True Hospitality for everyone is all about. I’m incredibly proud of how our colleagues got involved during this dedicated month of giving, which has such a real and meaningful impact.”