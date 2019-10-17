IHG’s Second Annual Giving for Good Month Sets New Record

For each IHG colleague that took part of the Annual Giving for Good Month, IHG contributed funds totaling $400,000 to charitable organizations supporting four causes important to IHG in the areas of water and sanitation, waste reduction, hospitality skills building, and disaster relief.
Making a positive local difference on a global scale
During the month of September, IHG colleagues were invited to come together and give back through activities focused on volunteering, making a positive difference to the environment, or organizing an activity focused on health, fitness, and wellbeing.
The IHG Giving for Good month for 2019 was once was a global effort where tens of thousands of colleague activities took place around the world. These included beach clean-ups in Thailand, charity concerts in China, reforestation in Mexico, a hospitality work shadowing day in Dubai, food harvests in the United States, and hot meals for the homeless in Germany.
Together, over the course of the month, IHG colleagues achieved:
- 188,113 hours of volunteering
- 46,571 acts of care for the environment
- 33,566 donations of food and belongings
- 5,741 blood donations
Keith Barr, chief executive officer, IHG, commented, “For the second year in a row I’ve been blown away by the incredible efforts of thousands of IHG colleagues who came together to make a positive difference all around the world. Every day, our hotels and teams give back to the communities of which they’re such a big part – it’s what our purpose of providing True Hospitality for everyone is all about. I’m incredibly proud of how our colleagues got involved during this dedicated month of giving, which has such a real and meaningful impact.”