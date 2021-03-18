This Week’s Comings and Goings

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named multiple new executives: Monica Salter is vice president of global communications and social responsibility; James Wilson is director of business intelligence and analytics services; Kyle Vidal is global media director; and Matt Mariconda is director of financial planning and analysis.

Capstone Equities launched Rebel Hospitality to self-manage its hotel portfolio; Brian Sparacino will lead as president and chief executive officer. Sparacino was most recently working for Evolution Hospitality as a managing director, and before that, was with Interstate Hotels & Resorts.

Nick Baer has been named vice president of business development, a newly created position for Stonehill. Baer will assist in driving strategic growth and debt and equity investments in this position. Prior to Stonehill, Baer was senior vice president at Jones Land LaSalle (JLL) where he assisted in acquisitions and financial operations for its portfolio.

David Marriott and Horacio Rozanski have been elected to the Marriott International Board of Directors, effective March 15, 2021. Marriott is president, U.S. full service managed by Marriott for Marriott International, and Rozanski is president and chief executive officer for Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc.

Jason Francis has been named corporate director of food and beverage for Dream Hotel Group, and in this position, he is leading concept and menu development, as well as kitchen design and front-of-house operations. He was previous head chef and culinary manager of the Hillstone Restaurant Group Palm Beach Grill and Honor Bar.

Fairmont Hotels has announced Jose Zarate is regional director of talent and culture for the northern California/Washington State region. Zarate is leading human resource programs and strategies for the four Fairmont hotels in the region. Before Fairmont, Zarate was director, talent and culture for Claremont, Club & Spa.

Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Mass., has named Don Brookshire director of operations. Brookshire’s responsibilities include leading food and beverage and boating operations for the resort. Before joining Chatham Bars Inn, Brookshire was director of operations for The Plaza, New York City.

Juan Flores has been promoted to general manager of Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, where he is now leading operations. Before his new position, Flores was leading corporate logistics of hotel operations for the Valencia Hotel Group brand. Flores previously worked on the management team for Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in 2003.

As it prepares to open in spring 2021, the Margaritaville Resort Times Square has announced its leadership team: Kori Yoran is general manager; Kylie Featherby is director of food and beverage operations; John Pasquale is director of catering sales; and Samara DellaRagione is director of sales and marketing.

