Effective May 29, 2020, Red Lion Hotels Corporation has announced that Chief Financial Officer Nate Troup is leaving RLHC. Troup’s new position is vice president, global controller for Twilio. Gary Kohn, a financial consultant, is filling the chief financial officer position for RHLC during the transition.

The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville, is opening in August 2020; as it opens, Rajesh Radke is leading operations and guest experience standards as general manager. In addition, Shana Lindsey will work towards achieving revenue goals and launching marketing programs as director of sales and marketing.

The SpringHill Suites by Marriott in downtown Lakeland, Florida, a McKibbon Hospitality property, has announced its leadership team as the hotel prepares to open: Bonnie Brown is director of sales; Mallory Brendmoen is sales and catering manager; Katherine Arrieta is assistant general manager; and Lindsay Gilmour is guest services manager.

Advertisement

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products has announced a new leadership team: Josh D’Amaro is chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Jeff Vahle is president, Walt Disney World Resort; Ken Potrock is president, Disneyland Resort; Kareem Daniel is president, consumer products, games, and publishing; and Thomas Mazloum is president, Disney Signature Experiences.

Annabeth Kearney Black is director of sales and marketing for the Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown Convention Center, a Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) property. Most recently, she was associate director of sales for the Grand Hyatt Nashville, and she worked as opening cluster director of sales and marketing for the Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Denver Downtown.

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named Becky Wehner business development manager for Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger. Wehner is working on condominium and rental management agreements for the division. Wehner was most recently working for Vacasa Hawaii, where she executive business development and marketing strategies.

Michael Salloway is a vice president for HREC Investment Advisors, North America, a hotel real estate advisory firm. Before joining HREC, Salloway worked with a small brokerage firm in Atlanta. During his career, he invested in hotel assets and debt funds in the New York and Boston markets.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE