This Week’s Comings and Goings

Extended Stay America (ESA) has promoted Judi Bikulege to chief investment officer. In this newly-created role, Bikulege is responsible for new-build construction, renovations, and ongoing capital investments. She will also ensure efficient operations for hotels in the ESA pipeline. Before her promotion, Bikulege was senior managing director of real estate.

Remington Hotels has added senior vice president of operations Joe Masi and vice president of facilities and capital planning Rob Carl to its leadership team. Masi was most recently vice president of operations for Schulte Hospitality Group, and Carl was senior vice president for FelCor Lodging Trust.

Peter Willis, chief investment officer for Chatham Lodging Trust, is stepping down from his position. During his time at Chatham, Willis worked on growing the company’s portfolio of extended-stay and select-service hotels. President and chief executive officer Jeffrey Fisher and chief operating officer Dennis Craven are assuming the position’s responsibilities upon Willis’ departure.

Effective April 1, 2020, Apple Hospitality REIT is promoting six people on its management team: Nelson Knight to president, real estate and investments; Elizabeth Perkins to senior vice president and chief financial officer; Jeanette Clarke to senior vice president and chief capital investments officer; Karen Gallagher to senior vice president and chief operating officer; Rachel Labrecque to senior vice president and chief accounting officer; and Matthew Rash to senior vice president and chief legal officer. In addition, the firm previously announced the retirements of Krissy Gathright, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Bryan Peery, executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective March 31, 2020.

Mark Rosa has been named senior vice president and chief information officer for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. In this position, Rosa is implementing strategic business decisions and using technology to lead the company’s upcoming growth. Rosa was most recently vice president of internal audit for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

The Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection is welcoming vice president Jana Smith. In this position, Smith is leading daily operations for the Collection’s three ranches. Smith was previously hotel manager for the St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. She was also director of operations and director of catering and conference services for W Seattle Hotel.

Megan MacEachen has been named director of revenue for Benchmark. Before joining the company, MacEachen was complex director of revenue management for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. In this position, she led revenue strategies across multiple properties. During her career, she was also area director of revenue management for Dolce Hotels & Resorts.

Nick Fielding has been promoted to corporate director of food and beverage for Timber Resorts. His responsibilities include leading food and beverage operations for all Timber Resorts properties. Fielding is also creating a new culinary program for Hokuala and its dining outlet, Hualani’s.

Spire Hospitality has named Barbara Doucet vice president of human resources, and she is managing all human resources operations across the company. Before joining Spire Hospitality, Doucet assisted in implementing human resources operations and leading relevant teams for Omni Hotels & Resorts.

Chris Ratay has been named vice president of sales for Geronimo Hospitality Group, and he will work with sales, food and beverage, and forecast analysis operations for the company’s properties. Ratay in his career has held leadership positions for Hyatt and Omni Hotels & Resorts.

Matt Bernard is general manager of Sentinel, a Provenance Hotels property in Portland, Ore. Bernard is responsible for revenue generation and operations for the property. His hospitality experience includes most recently serving as general manager for the Standard in downtown Los Angeles.

Kimpton Armory Hotel Bozeman, Mont., opening spring 2020, has announced Aaron Whitten general manager. As general manager, Whitten will manage operations for the property’s guestrooms, dining services, and on-site music hall. Whitten was the hotel manager for the Kimpton Alexis Hotel-Seattle prior to his new position.

The Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort have named David Ryan managing director and David Burt director of sales. Ryan was previously the general manager of the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, and Burt was director of sales and marketing for The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco.

Opening spring 2020, Somerset Hills Hotel in Warren, N.J., is welcoming area director of sales and marketing Ashely Jacobs to focus on development, brand awareness, and overarching sales success for the hotel. Before Somerset Hills Hotel, Jacobs served as an area general manager for Interstate Hotels & Resorts in Tampa, Fla.

Stephanie Tablada has been promoted to director of sales for the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami. In addition, the hotel is welcoming senior transient sales manager Maribel Perez. Tablada was most recently the property’s associate director of sales since April 2017, and Maribel was previously working for the Kimpton Hotel Wilshire.

Marthica Galvis is director of marketing for 1 Hotel South Beach. In this position, Galvis is leading marketing strategies for the property. Before joining 1 Hotel South Beach, Galvis was director of marketing for the W Miami, where her responsibilities included social media, marketing, and programming.

Vicky Dennehy is director of catering for the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa, where she will lead banquet and catering sales for the resort. Before this position, Dennehy was a meeting planner for LRP Media Group, where she organized meetings and conventions.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen & Watters Creek Convention Center, a Benchmark property, has named Bryan Patton executive chef. For the hotel, he will oversee on-site dining operations for the property’s guestrooms, suites, and convention outlets. He was previously executive sous chef for the Hyatt Regency Dallas at Reunion Tower.

Michael Rigot has been named executive chef for the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel, and he will lead culinary operations for the property’s Brim House and The Heights dining outlets. Before joining the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel, he was executive chef for the Cypress Lodge and Rye Bar & Southern Kitchen.

Emeline in Charleston, S.C., has named Kara Czaplicki general manager of restaurant and bar operations and Tim Morton executive chef of the property’s food and beverage outlets including Frannie & The Fox and Clerks Coffee Company. Both will also be working with banquets, catering, and in-room dining.

Jerome Cataldo, president and chief executive officer of Hostmark Hospitality Group, has been named 2020 chair of the board of directors for the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association. He was elected for a one-year term.

