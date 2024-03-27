RICHMOND, Virginia—Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. announced the acquisition of the 234-room AC Hotel by Marriott Washington DC Convention Center for approximately $116.8 million, or $499,000 per key.

“We are pleased to expand our portfolio with the acquisition of the AC Hotel Washington DC Convention Center and are thrilled to establish a presence in downtown Washington, D.C., a market we have tracked and wanted to have a presence in for some time,” said Nelson Knight, president, real estate and investments of Apple Hospitality. “With a wide variety of demand generators, including government, corporate, conventions, sporting events, and concerts as well as both domestic and inbound international leisure, we are confident Washington, D.C,. is well positioned for continued growth. As we look for and continue to underwrite acquisition opportunities, we are dedicated to pursuing transactions that meaningfully enhance our portfolio and maximize long-term value for our shareholders.”

The AC Hotel Washington DC Convention Center opened in October 2020. Situated downtown, the hotel offers amenities including modern guestrooms; a 1,500 square-foot fitness center; a rooftop bar and restaurant; and ground floor retail space. In addition to being LEED Certified, the hotel was constructed with a green roof system. The hotel is one block from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and near numerous attractions, including Capital One Arena, the U.S. Capitol Complex, performing arts venues, historical monuments and memorials, and the Smithsonian museums and galleries.

As previously announced, the company continues to have two additional hotels under contract for purchase:

An Embassy Suites by Hilton is currently under development in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, for an anticipated total purchase price of approximately $79.3 million with an expected 262 rooms, which the company anticipates acquiring in mid-2024 following completion of construction.

A Motto by Hilton is to be developed in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, for an anticipated total purchase price of approximately $98.2 million with an expected 260 rooms, which the company anticipates acquiring in late 2025 following the completion of construction.

There are many conditions to closing on each of these hotels that have not yet been satisfied, and there can be no assurance that closings on these hotels will occur under the outstanding purchase contracts.

Following the acquisition of the AC Hotel Washington DC Convention Center, the Apple Hospitality hotel portfolio includes 224 hotels with 29,886 guestrooms geographically throughout 37 states and the District of Columbia.