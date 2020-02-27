This Week’s Comings and Goings

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has appointed new chief technology officer Daniel Blanchard. His responsibilities include leading security operations, application development, and infrastructure. Before joining IHG, Blanchard was the vice president of IT infrastructure, and reliability at Delta Airlines.

Manuel Ortiz is leading the investor relations department for NewcrestImage as vice president, investor relations—a newly-created position for the company. Ortiz has worked in finance for almost 20 years, serving most recently as director of investor relations for Civitas Capital Group, where he worked for over seven years.

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named Brent Shiratori vice president, global brand group, and Oswaldo Lopez vice president, construction and project management. Shiratori will lead creative development and content for the brand’s social media and communications, and Lopez will coordinate capital projects for the company.

Doug Mills is now senior managing director of The Plasencia Group’s development management consulting team. In this position, Mills will oversee project management operations and consulting services for new hotel development, renovations, conversions, repositionings, and more.

Shozib Khan has been promoted to vice president of hotel performance and analytics for Spire Hospitality. Khan was most recently the director of financial planning, and in that position, he helped elevate the department. In his new position, Khan is improving operations, analysis, and service for the company.

Innisfree Hotels has promoted two leaders within its development department. Rich Chism has been promoted to vice president of development and asset management, where he will also act as president of Innisfree’s construction company, HNL Construction LLC. In addition, Kevin Warwick has been promoted to director of construction.

The Manchester, N.H., Tru by Hilton is welcoming general manager Molly Mulholland to lead operations, administration, and marketing. Before joining the Tru by Hilton brand, Mulholland was the general manager of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Dover and director of sales for the Holiday Inn Manchester Airport.

Justin Robbins is general manager of Sage Lodge, a lodge and resort in Pray, Mont., that is managed by Columbia Hospitality. Robbins is leading all operations aspects, team members, and quality control for the property. Prior to the general manager position, Robbins was director of operations at The Ranch and Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Mont.

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas has announced Chintan Dadhich as its new general manager, where he will lead daily operations and team members. Dadhich has 20 years of experience with full-service hotels. He most recently worked on the opening of the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

Ryan Cunningham has been named director of food and beverage of The St. Regis San Francisco. Cunningham will lead all food and beverage initiatives for the property, including for its lobby, restaurant, private dining, and banquet outlets. He was part of opening the San Francisco Proper Hotel prior to The St. Regis San Francisco.

Effective April 1, The Pfister Hotel by Marcus Hotel & Resorts in Milwaukee, Wis., is welcoming its 12th artist in residence, Nykoli Koslow, who is an abstraction artist. Koslow will work in the Artist Studio in the hotel’s lobby and is succeeding current artist in residence, Rosy Petri, who is a portraitist.

