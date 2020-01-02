This Week’s Comings and Goings

Robert Wolfe retired from the RLH Corporation Board of Directors on December 31, 2019. Wolfe was a leader on the Board for the past seven years. Effective December 26, 2019, independent director R. Carter Pate assumed the responsibilities of Chairman. RLH Corporation continues to search for a permanent CEO.

AJ Buchanio is White Lodging’s new corporate research and development chef. In this position, Buchanio is developing menus, creating restaurant concepts, and collaborating with the company’s chefs. Before his new role, Buchanio was chef de cuisine for wellness retreat Magee Homestead of the Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection by White Lodging.

Wilson Associates is welcoming regional managing director Darrell Long. He will lead the company’s Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Dallas studios. Long has over 25 years of design experience in the hospitality, retail, and recreation sectors. As regional managing director, he will assist in increasing employee retention for Wilson Associates.

Commonwealth Hotels has named Todd Smith general manager for the 120-room Courtyard Cincinnati Airport; he previously held the same position for the Phoenix Aloft Airport. As general manager, Smith is leading the property-level service team and hotel operations.

Theron Gore is joining East West Hospitality as chief marketing officer, where he will lead sales and marketing initiatives for the company’s vacation rental program. Gore has worked in marketing and technology for more than 20 years and has experience in digital marketing and website development.

