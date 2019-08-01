This Week’s Comings and Goings

Dana Tsakanikas is the new executive vice president and chief investment officer for Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), where he will support the company’s hotel partners and assist in managing existing investments. Tsakanikas was recently a vice president with Peachtree Hotel Group’s Stonehill, where he led capital and equity transactions.

Stonebridge Companies, a hotel owner, operator, and developer, has named Rob Hazard vice president of real estate, and he will manage the company’s development portfolio. Additionally, John Davis is vice president of asset management, and he is responsible for capital investments and hotel operating performance.

Premier Project Management, a full-service hospitality firm, is welcoming Don Kelly as its new co-CEO, where he will help co-CEO Mark Matz run the company. Kelly was CEO of Onyx CenterSource before joining Premier Project Management, and in his career, he worked for hotel companies including Hilton and Hyatt.

Janice Parks is joining the First Hospitality executive team as chief human resources officer. Parks will develop the company’s talent management, organizational development, and culture transformation strategies. Before First Hospitality, Parks worked for the McDonald’s Corporation.

Kempinski Hotels is welcoming Michael Pracht to manage finance and technical services as chief financial officer. Pracht will also drive and find technological solutions for the company’s financial operations. Pracht is stepping into this role following Colin Lubbe, who left the position in June 2019.

Alvaro Tejeda Schroeder is stepping down from his position of vice president for the Americas for Melia Hotels International. For the past 10 years, he was responsible for overseeing the company’s operations in the Americas and Caribbean. Phillippe Cassis is filling the role as regional vice president for the Americas, effective August 20.

Duane Dickson is the new general manager of Aqua-Aston Hospitality’s Tuscana Resort Orlando and The Fountains at ChampionsGate in Orlando, Fla. Dickson is responsible for overseeing operations, marketing, and administration at both properties. Prior to Aqua-Aston Hospitality, he was senior property manager for Castle Group.

Joshua Hargrove is general manager of the Prince Waikiki Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii. Hargrove is responsible for operations for the property’s guestrooms, food and beverage outlet, and meeting and event spaces. Hargrove was hotel manager for the Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas in Lahaina prior to his new position.

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown named Jon Erikson director of sales and marketing. Erikson worked for the Westin Peachtree Plaza before joining the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. He also served as director of sales and marketing at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown for seven years.

Gray O’Driscoll is the new director of sales and marketing for the Radisson Blu Mall of America. O’Driscoll will manage all property efforts related to sales and marketing in this position. Before Radisson, he was director of sales and marketing for the Wyndham Riverwalk San Antonio, Hilton San Antonio Airport, and Crowne Plaza Dallas.

Outrigger Hospitality Group named five executives to its corporate team: Brent Teraoka is the new director of marketing and hotel performance for the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, and Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger; Lilly Hajime has been promoted to human resource information systems manager; Carly Clement is now resort manager of the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort; and Laverne Bisara and Vince Robinson are director of revenue management and hotel manager, respectively, for the Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk.

John Vanderslice is a new senior advisor for L.E.K. Consulting, a global hospitality management firm. Vanderslice was most recently global head of luxury and lifestyle at Hilton. During his career, he was also CEO of Miraval Holding, LLC, and president and CEO of Club Med America.

Larena Gray is now the front desk manager of the Coast International Inn, a Coast Hotels property in Anchorage, Alaska. Gray will create a positive environment for guest, employees, and other managers, as well as be responsible for administrative work, staff activities, and weekly schedules.

