Las Vegas' Treasure Island Joins Radisson

Radisson signed Treasure Island in Las Vegas to its portfolio of hotels. The resort will officially join the Radisson system later this year as Treasure Island—TI Hotel & Casino, a Radisson Hotel, and Radisson Rewards members will be able to earn and redeem points in 2020. The nearly 3,000-room property marks the company’s first on the Las Vegas Strip. As part of the agreement, TI will retain its current branding and exterior signage.

Treasure Island is located within walking distance of the Sands Expo and is connected by pedestrian bridges leading to Fashion Show shopping mall and Grand Canal Shoppes. The property is home to massive spaces, upscale and casual dining choices, spa and shopping experiences, nightspots, and entertainment. Mystère, the show by Cirque du Soleil, performs exclusively at TI.