1Las Vegas’ Treasure Island Joins Radisson
Radisson signed Treasure Island in Las Vegas to its portfolio of hotels. The resort will officially join the Radisson system later this year as Treasure Island—TI Hotel & Casino, a Radisson Hotel, and Radisson Rewards members will be able to earn and redeem points in 2020. The nearly 3,000-room property marks the company’s first on the Las Vegas Strip. As part of the agreement, TI will retain its current branding and exterior signage.
Treasure Island is located within walking distance of the Sands Expo and is connected by pedestrian bridges leading to Fashion Show shopping mall and Grand Canal Shoppes. The property is home to massive spaces, upscale and casual dining choices, spa and shopping experiences, nightspots, and entertainment. Mystère, the show by Cirque du Soleil, performs exclusively at TI.
2Omni Named as Flag for Viking Lakes Hotel
Omni Hotels & Resorts’ newest hotel is the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel. The four-star, full-service property is located in the Viking Lakes development in Eagan, Minnesota. Omni joins MV Eagan Ventures, Ecolab, the Davis Family of Cambria, and Viking Lakes Hotel Physician Partners as ownership partners of MVE Hotel, LLC.
The 14-story Omni Viking Lakes Hotel will have 320 guestrooms, including 14 suites, as well as an all-day dining outlet; a specialty restaurant and lounge with a bar and outdoor terrace; a “grab-and-go” market; a retail outlet; an espresso and lobby bar; a full-service spa with multiple treatment rooms, sauna, and steam room; a large indoor pool with access to an outdoor terrace; and a fitness center.
3Millennium Broadway To Join DoubleTree by Hilton
Millennium Broadway New York Times Square has become an affiliate hotel of the DoubleTree by Hilton brand and has been renamed Millennium Times Square New York. This follows the execution of a franchise agreement between subsidiaries of Hilton and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.
Over the next few years, the hotel will receive full brand standard updates to operate as a DoubleTree by Hilton. During this period, the hotel will operate as an affiliate property, which guests can book through Hilton and benefit from the Hilton Honors program. During the period of transition, the 626-room hotel with 52,000 square feet of meeting space in the heart of Times Square will remain open for business.
4Park City Marriott Becomes Sheraton Park City
The Park City Marriott is now the Sheraton Park City. Under the continued management of Driftwood Hospitality Management and ownership of Driftwood Acquisitions & Development, the property will remain the official host hotel of the Sundance Film Festival.
Located 35 minutes from Salt Lake International Airport near Park City’s historic Main Street, the hotel has 193 recently remodeled guestrooms and seven suites; an indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness center; and a patio with seating and outdoor firepits. Dining options include the DEN Restaurant, Timbers Bar and Patio, and an on-site Starbucks. The hotel also has 14,000 square feet of event space with the capacity to accommodate up to 700 people. This includes 11 event rooms, eight of which can be used for breakout rooms.
5The Merrill Hotel Joins Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio
The Merrill Hotel & Conference Center, Muscatine, set on the banks of the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa, has joined Tribute Portfolio, Marriott International’s collection of independent hotels. The Merrill Hotel & Conference Center, Muscatine, will continue to operate under the same ownership and management companies, Riverview Hotel Development LLC and Hostmark Hospitality Group, respectively.
Situated adjacent to the city’s River Walk Park, The Merrill Hotel & Conference Center, Muscatine has 122 guestrooms, which include a presidential suite, chairman’s suite, junior suites, and have the flexibility of one, two, and three-bedroom configurations. A conference center on the top floor has 14 meeting and event spaces totaling 12,723 square feet. Additional amenities include an indoor, heated saltwater pool; a lounge with adjacent outdoor patio; a fitness center; the full-service restaurant Maxwell’s; a gift shop; a 24-hour business center; and concierge services.
6The Chateau Avalon Joins Choice’s Ascend Hotel Collection
The Chateau Avalon is the latest addition to the Ascend Hotel Collection, Choice Hotels’ portfolio of resort, boutique, and historic hotels. Each of the Chateau Avalon’s 61 suites are inspired by past and present global getaway destinations. The hotel bar, d’Nile Bar, is a manifestation of Ancient Egypt, complete with Nefertiti statues and a “quicksand” floor. Other amenities at the Chateau Avalon include the Chateau Spa; jetted tubs in select guest suites; breakfast in bed; outdoor patios; and wedding and event space.
The Chateau Avalon is adjacent to the Kansas Speedway, which hosts several NASCAR races every year. The hotel is a few miles from the heart of Kansas City, Missouri.