This Week’s Comings & Goings

First Hospitality, a national hotel operating, management, and development company, announces the appointment of Jason Kreul as chief operating officer. Please read.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort has appointed Christina Maffei as the new director of food and beverage. In her new role, Maffei will lead the resort’s food and beverage team property wide, committed to delivering exceptional culinary experiences for guests and locals alike.

Spire Hospitality has appointed Jamelia Lehn, CPA, as chief financial officer (CFO). Please read.

Hotel Simone, an MMI Hotel Group property, is delighted to announce the appointment of Virginia Hall as their new Operations Manager.

Advertisement

Chickasaw Nation and OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark officials announced the hiring of two key leadership positions for the $400 million project along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City. Ken Leone, senior global hospitality enterprise executive, will serve as the general manager, and Edd Karlan, high-profile market sales leader, will serve as the director of sales and marketing for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark.

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas is pleased to introduce Charles Olalia, Executive Chef, furthering the evolution of Dallas’s iconic culinary concepts, The Mansion Restaurant and The Mansion Bar. The addition of Chef Olalia comes alongside Yannick Augy, Area Director of Food & Beverage, Americas, who recently joined the Mansion family.

Makeready, the Dallas based leading experience-driven hospitality company, announces the appointment of Jacques Sorci as the new Culinary Director. Sorci’s first major project with Makeready will be the opening of a new French bistro this summer in Columbus and one of the first original restaurants to open as part of Makeready’s new culinary division, Makeready Restaurants.

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Clu has just appointed two new culinary talents to its esteemed leadership team: Chef Gordon Maybury and Chef Peter Lai.