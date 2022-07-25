Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville Opens

SOMERVILLE, Massachusetts—Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville has opened its doors. Situated on the Somerville-Cambridge line, it converges with a moment in time for Somerville as it experiences a renaissance, and it adds to the transformation that Somerville’s Union Square is undergoing. Travelers will find a hotel that celebrates the city’s art, culture, and funk. Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville offers 163 guestrooms across its six stories and lobby space for locals and visitors alike. The hotel is located half a mile from Harvard University and Union Square. Boston’s The Noannet Group teamed up with Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., and the local Saunders Hotel Group will manage all hotel operations. Design is at the forefront of Cambria Boston Somerville with the CambridgeSeven behind the project’s architecture, and hospitality interior designer Bill Rooney Studio helming hotel interiors.

“We could not ask for better neighbors, with Somerville and Cambridge being two of Greater Boston’s most energetic and forward-looking communities; lovable, quirky, and historic, all while being at the forefront of Boston’s accelerated growth. We are excited to offer guests the opportunity to enjoy all that this destination has to offer: an unmatched culinary scene, a vibrant music and arts culture, and cutting-edge tech and life science industries. Beyond its location, we are also extremely proud of our hotel’s innovative design, social gathering space within the lobby, upscale guest amenities, and exceptional hospitality. We extend our appreciation to the City of Somerville, Mayor Ballantyne, and Councilor J.T. Scott for collaborating with us on this special project,” says Jordan Warshaw, hotel developer and president of The Noannet Group.

“Boston has long been lauded for its thriving academic community and innovation-driven culture, which makes it the ideal location to introduce another Cambria hotel as we look to expand our upscale offerings in popular markets across the country,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “We know modern travelers want sophisticated accommodations and enriching experiences when they visit, and the Cambria Boston Somerville offers this and more, positioning guests at the center of the city’s vibrance and diversity while delivering top-notch amenities to help them stay at their best.”

With CambridgeSeven’s leadership, the hotel’s crenelated façade provides interior guestrooms with glimpses of the streetscape. Composed of wood-textured cement panels, the building’s aesthetic relates to its residential neighbors, nodding to classic contemporary design in an urban form.

“Cambria Boston Somerville speaks to the transformation of nearby Union Square into a burgeoning, transit-oriented neighborhood while being equally close to Cambridge. The hotel is a blend of urban chic, influenced by Somerville’s unique neighborhoods, combined with a dynamic exterior design that boldly reframes this location into a focal point along Somerville Avenue. With guest amenities such as an oversized fitness room, game room, event space, and a unique top floor suite with a roof deck and stunning views of the Boston skyline, this hotel sets high standards for a memorable guest experience,” says Jan L. Brenner, AIA, associate principal, CambridgeSeven.

Bill Rooney Studio makes its design debut in Somerville with this project. Upon entering the hotel lobby, guests will see walnut wood-paneled walls, detailed ceilings, and a double-sided fireplace. A contemporary bookshelf wraps around the seating area.

“The new Cambria hotel offering is rooted in context of place. Somerville is home to a population of switched-on, at ease, artistic, independent thinkers who are diverse, and with a strong sense of community involvement. The personality of the hotel is derived from a modern spirit alongside a nod to the casual refinement that exists in the region, the eclectic mix of the light industrial fabric, historic legacy, adjacency to world-class academics, and the abundance of culinary experiences,” says designer Bill Rooney.

Guestrooms (found on floors two through six) span an average of 375 square feet and are available in king and double queen formations with the option of connecting rooms. Guest rooms have regional design elements and industrial references while art reflects the hotel’s community. Seating areas—whether a round table and black open-back wood chairs or a chaise lounge—give rooms the comforts of home. Nine suites offer more space, with the largest of them being the 960-square-foot Rooftop Suite with a private balcony. Bathrooms have black stone hexagon mosaic floors and Bluetooth bathroom mirrors that sync with guests’ music of choice, alongside PURE bath products. Pets are welcome and the hotel offers complimentary WiFi.

With 1,175 square feet of multifunction space on the first floor, Cambria Boston Somerville is equipped for private functions and weddings. The 2,000-square-foot fitness room has floor-to-ceiling windows and caters to all wellness needs with Peloton and LifeFitness machines. The game room has shuffleboard, foosball, and a variety of retro games.

Infusing the hotel with local style, Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville will host a small market on the first floor, highlighting artisan beverages and snacks from surrounding local small businesses. Furthering the connection to local culture, the hotel also tapped Vanyaland, to curate music programming that spotlights local artists. Vanyaland created playlists for the hotel’s various common areas and private function rooms and is set to program and produce a series of live music events at the hotel in the months to come.

Cambria’s lobby will be complemented this fall by a 4,000-square-foot restaurant helmed by one of Greater Boston’s chefs. The restaurant will also offer outdoor dining at what will be one of the area’s largest outdoor terraces. While the restaurant is underway, Cambria is treating its guests to a menu of small bites, local craft beer, and Cambria Estate Wines every evening; the menu is sourced from local Somerville restaurants.

“Whether you are a destination or business traveler or one of our neighbors stopping in to enjoy the hotel, we look forward to welcoming you with a unique, people-first experience,” said Gary Saunders, chairman of Saunders Hotel Group, a third-generation family-owned hotel management company. “As leaders in Boston’s hotel industry, our team enriches each visitor’s experience, and we are excited to be a part of the vibrant and diverse Somerville-Cambridge neighborhood.”

Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville is near Harvard, Union, and Porter Squares, as well as Kendall Square, Tufts University, and MIT. The property also neighbors the MBTA Union Square Station stop on the Green Line, which shuttles passengers to North Station. Three nearby developments include the 15-acre USQ, a master-planned development that includes lab, office, multi-family, retail, and open space; the 7.4-acre Somernova, an innovation-focused business park; and the 43-acre Cambridge Crossing.

Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville’s opening includes the brand’s growth across New England, joining the Cambria Hotel Boston Downtown – South Boston, as well as soon-to-open Cambria hotels in South Windsor, Connecticut, New Haven, Connecticut, and Portland, Maine, which are expected to debut this year.