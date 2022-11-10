Think Simplicity and Cloudbeds Announce a Partnership

BONITA SPRINGS, Florida—Think Simplicity announced a partnership with Cloudbeds; the partnership will provide joint customers with the ability to leverage Cloudbeds’ property management software (PMS) and Think Simplicity’s full-service cloud communications system.

Hoteliers are looking for communication systems that allow them to streamline front desk operations and customer satisfaction while doing more with fewer personnel. By integrating with the PMS solution, Think Simplicity gains exposure to the independent brand hotel category. Cloudbeds’ customers will have the option to view a guest’s name when they call the front desk, set voicemail options for extensions, provide housekeeping codes, and call accounting for billing room calls.

Alexander J. Perovich, co-founder, Think Simplicity said, “The integration of the hotel phone system and a PMS is a necessity for streamlining operations, easing front desk workflow tasks, retaining client data, and providing accurate call records. As a result, various operations can be performed by the reception staff directly within the PMS. We are thrilled to be the first phone system partner for Cloudbeds and look forward to offering our clients an integrated PMS/phone system solution.”

Sebastien Leitner, vice president of strategic partnerships, Cloudbeds said, “We work with thousands of lodging businesses around the globe that each have their own unique setup and needs, but one constant is the need for systems that work together to help streamline and enhance operations. Think Simplicity is a trusted cloud service, offering one of the most comprehensive and fully supported phone systems available today. Through this partnership, lodging businesses can easily access Think Simplicity’s solutions in the Cloudbeds Marketplace and build a tech stack tailored to their needs.”