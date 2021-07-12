The Sherburne Inn Acquired by TPG Hotels, Resorts, & Marinas

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels, Resorts, & Marinas, a hospitality management firm, has acquired the historic Sherburne Inn located in downtown Nantucket. Within walking distance of all popular Nantucket tourist destinations, restaurants, shopping, and beaches, The Sherburne Inn has eight upscale rooms.

“The Sherburne Inn is a unique and truly historic property located in the heart of Downtown Nantucket” states Robert Leven, chief investment officer for TPG Hotels, Resorts, & Marinas. “Opportunities to own and operate heirloom-quality, historic properties like The Sherburne Inn are extremely rare in Nantucket, and we feel privileged to be the new custodians of this tremendous property that has welcomed guests to the island for decades.”

All beds at the hotel sheets are ironed by hand. Each bathroom is appointed with towels, a suite of Beekman spa products that are sustainable, and hairdryers. In addition, each room has a TV with cable, complimentary WiFi, and a Keurig personal coffee machine. Each morning, the Inn offers a continental breakfast featuring granola with fresh fruit and yogurt, plus a selection of delicious baked goods and orange juice. During the summer months, the staff brews fresh coffee each morning, and coffee and tea are always available.

The property provides guests with beach chairs, bags, towels, and coolers, and also it offers a bike rack on-premise if needed. Electric-assist bikes are available on the property.

The Sherburne Inn adds to the firm’s other properties on Nantucket, including The Veranda House, The Regatta Inn, The Chapman House, and Arbor Cottage, which collectively are known as the Nantucket Resort Collection.