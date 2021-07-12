Dual-Brand Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott Jekyll Island Opens

JEKYLL ISLAND, Georgia—LNW Hospitality and New Castle Hotels & Resorts, the team that developed the successful Westin Jekyll Island and Hampton Inn & Suites Jekyll Island, opened the 209-room oceanfront Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott Jekyll Island.

The new hotel features 120 Residence Inn by Marriott rooms and as well as 89 Courtyard by Marriott rooms on Jekyll’s beachfront. The two Marriott brands combined on one property will provide guests with options to meet both business and leisure needs.

The hotel is the newest addition to Jekyll Island and features the island’s largest heated, fresh-water, oceanfront pool, including a hot tub and splash pad. The dual-brand hotel has an all-day indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar—called Shore—that accommodates up to 200 people seated indoors, outdoors, and poolside. Two fire pits, a bistro offering coffee and grab-and-go meals and snacks, a fitness center, and 2,600 square feet of event space round out the resort’s amenities.

“We’ve carefully designed this getaway to provide guests with an experience that is unforgettable,” said JJ Singh, director of LNW Hospitality. “LNW Hospitality has a long and successful track record on Jekyll Island. With dramatic oceanfront views, world-class amenities, and several dining options, we’ve created a destination to serve all of our travelers’ needs. We appreciate the efforts of our entire team to bring this project to life.”

“It was clear from the beginning that Courtyard and Residence Inn were the ideal brands for this destination,” said Julian Buffam, partner, New Castle Hotels & Resorts. “We appreciate that the brands’ designers were so flexible and worked closely with us to tweak standards and incorporate enhancements that make sense for them, and the market. Guests will immediately see that this property is so much more than a typical upscale business/leisure hotel and I think other developers will look to this project as they conceive future resorts.”

The Courtyard by Marriott Jekyll Island guestroom offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing, and getting ready. The new room design is thoughtful, offering flexible spaces that enable technology. Upon arrival, guests can store bags on the “Luggage Drop” and plug personal devices into the “Tech Drop” ledge for technology integration.

The Residence Inn Jekyll Island offers studio and one-bedroom suites. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven, and residential-sized appliances. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel’s mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite’s work desk, ergonomic chair, and complimentary Internet access.