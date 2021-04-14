The Ray Hotel Debuts in Delray Beach, Fla.

DELRAY BEACH, Florida — Menin, a developer, owner, and manager of commercial real estate properties, announced the official launch of their latest development and first ever hotel project, The Ray Hotel Delray Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton. The 141-room tropical boutique hotel brings a new level of design-focused luxury to the south Florida hotel experience and debuts the latest addition to the Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio, Hilton’s collection of hotels and resorts in premier destinations around the world.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio and debut Menin’s latest hotel development with the launch of The Ray,” says Craig Menin, CEO of Menin. “The Ray, a tropical luxury boutique hotel, is a destination in and of itself within this urban beach town of Delray Beach. We’ve cultivated a space with a focus on elevated architectural design, green landscaping, immersive art, dining, and wellness, to create a memorable experience for visitors and locals alike.”

Located in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, The Ray will feature tropical modern architecture by Gonzalez Architects. Living walls, a rooftop floating forest, and lush tree canopy crown the hotel while large-scale sculptures and immersive art installations bring the heart of Delray Beach to life within the hotel walls. Committed to using sustainable building practices and local materials, the LEED Gold Certified hotel boasts the visions of three award-winning interior design companies; Virserius Studio, Studio Munge, and Celano Design, which all help visualize the lineup of culinary offerings curated by Clique Hospitality.

Advertisement

Accommodations

The 141 guestrooms and suites, designed by Virserius Studio, feature furnished sunlit balconies with views of downtown Delray Beach. The modern and eclectic aesthetic is achieved from the custom-made furniture and hand-woven rugs to beadboard paneling and large pendant light fixtures throughout the space. The bright bathrooms introduce hand-carved marble wainscoting, Waterworks fixtures, and The Ray’s all-natural signature bath amenities. Technology appears throughout the room from digital key entry, energy-efficient lighting controls, and mobile device control for TV and room service. The hotel will feature Hilton CleanStay, Hilton’s standard of cleanliness and disinfection in properties around the world. The elevated processes and training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help The Ray guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.

“As we continue to expand on our strong presence in the south Florida market, we are thrilled to introduce the Curio Collection by Hilton brand to Delray Beach,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Curio Collection by Hilton. “The Ray Hotel Delray Beach will undoubtedly attract travelers, locals, and visitors from the surrounding drive markets eager to experience an elevated level of personalized service and unrivaled accommodations when they visit the new discovered treasure of Delray Beach.”

Food & Drink

The Ray’s carefully curated food and beverage offerings from San Diego-based hospitality group Clique Hospitality will feature a classic American grill style restaurant, Ember Grill, designed by Studio Munge, the innovators behind also Rosewater Rooftop. Beyond its rooftop lounge, Rosewater Rooftop is ideal for social gatherings featuring unobstructed city views with the Atlantic Ocean as the backdrop, expertly crafted cocktails, and light fare from the grill. The Lobby Bar and the artisan coffee shop, Stingers, were both designed by Virserius Studio. The lobby bar provides a sophisticated and intimate backdrop where guests can relax and enjoy a signature cocktail, light bites, or end the evening with a nightcap. Akira Back, designed by Celano Design Studio, will provide a multi-sensory dining experience led by the Michelin-starred chef, Akira Back. Chef Back’s modern Japanese cuisine incorporates his diverse culinary influences acquired from his childhood, Korean heritage, and travels throughout the world. Akira Back is scheduled to open in Fall 2021.

Amenities

The Ray’s extensive amenities are presented throughout the hotel. A 22,000 square-foot rooftop, Rosewater Rooftop, designed by Studio Munge, embodies the essence of the Delray Beach lifestyle. Sweeping baldachins, oversized umbrellas, trellises, and pergolas married to the lush tree canopy provide shade and distinct lounging areas throughout the space. The rooftop, as well as the Cube’s rooftop, have areas that can be used as an outdoor fitness deck for pop-up HITT classes or yoga. Additional amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, art-filled lobby, and lobby bar. Complimentary transportation via golf cart or beach bike for all hotel guests creates effortless access to the beach and all downtown destinations. A dedicated textable concierge staff is on hand to coordinate surfboard and paddle board lessons, bike rentals, dining reservations, amenity appointments, and excursions for guests.

Meetings & Events

The Ray will offer over 45,000 square-feet of indoor/outdoor event space for groups seeking a change from the traditional conference room and couples looking for the ideal wedding venue. The 2,200 square-foot floating glass Cube and corresponding rooftop are the gem of the property. The perfectly symmetrical structure boasts floor to ceiling glass that can be transformed to meet the needs of guests. The 22,000 square-foot rooftop and a 7,800 square-foot ground floor plaza provide ample outdoor space for any affair, while the hotel’s lobby and restaurants provide various aesthetics for more intimate gatherings.