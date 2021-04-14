Four hotel companies were recently named to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Ratings are based on employee satisfaction ratings of workplace and culture. Hilton Worldwide not only was the top hotel company, but also ranked third overall. Marriott International followed in fifteenth, followed directly by Hyatt Hotels and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Fortune ranked Hilton as the third best place to work. Hilton ranked highly because it provided its employees with access to short-term jobs in segments that were growing with the pandemic. In addition, Hilton kept its benefits like its travel program and Hilton Honors program past their expiration dates for its employees. Fortune reports that 45,000 Hilton team members were furloughed during the pandemic. Hilton ranked first in 2020 and 2019.

“I am so proud of our Hilton family and honored by this recognition of our incredible culture – especially in light of the profound impact the pandemic has had on our business,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton. “This recognition is a true testament to the culture we have built together and that we’ve worked so hard to protect during the most challenging year in our history. Our commitment to creating a great place to work for all has never been stronger, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Marriott International ranked fifteenth on the list because during the pandemic, furloughed employees were included on voluntary phone calls to update employees about Marriott’s position during the economic recovery. Marriott has appeared on the list for the past 24 years and ranked thirty-eighth in 2020.

Hyatt Hotels followed Marriott, ranking sixteenth on the list. Fortune reports that although Hyatt had to furlough many of its employees because of the pandemic, those employees could stay on its health insurance plans, and it “continued to cover all employee benefit premiums for up to two months,” said Fortune. In 2020, Hyatt ranked twenty-eighth.

“At Hyatt, our purpose – to care for people so they can be their best – serves as our North Star, guiding us through a time that has impacted our industry tremendously,” said Malaika Myers, chief human resources officer for Hyatt. “Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, our colleagues remained committed to advancing care for our guests and customers with safety and wellbeing as a top priority, while also finding opportunities to provide support for the communities in which we operate. We are grateful to be recognized for our efforts by Great Place to Work and Fortune for the eighth consecutive year, and honored to be named among such well-regarded companies, especially during these exceptional times.”

Fortune ranked Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants seventeenth. During the pandemic, Kimpton helped its employees acquire temporary jobs at grocery stores and other businesses looking for employees. In some cases, Fortune reports that applicants were hired on recommendations without interviewing. Kimpton has been on the list for the past 12 years.