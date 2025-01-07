The Radical Reopens Following Recovery From Hurricane Helene

The Radical, located in the River Arts District of Asheville, North Carolina, reopened and is welcoming guests following recovery from the effects of Hurricane Helene. Housed in a once-abandoned 1920s warehouse that was formerly a cereal factory, The Radical is a boutique hotel and art installation that debuted in October 2023 with 70 guestrooms and suites. Inspired by the River Arts District’s RAD moniker, The Radical brings together a collective of energy, characters, and shared experiences.

“We are so excited to be reopening our doors and coming back stronger than ever as the hotel restores its vibrant spirit,” says Amy Michaelson Kelly, principal of the firm Hatteras Sky, who developed The Radical. “This has been an extremely challenging time for the Asheville community and beyond, and we are looking forward to welcoming back familiar faces for a bright year ahead.”

During the storm recovery, the hotel’s team moved to transform the property into a home for first responders and a distribution center for much-needed supplies for the community. The Radical also teamed up with River Arts District Artists (RADA) Foundation, Explore Asheville, and Ponce City Market to host a “Love Asheville from Afar” pop-up art gallery at Ponce City Market in Atlanta, Georgia, featuring works from RAD artists impacted by Helene.

The hotel’s flagship wood-fire restaurant Golden Hour, its rooftop bar The Roof, and its cafe and bar after/glow will reopen in the coming months. Each culinary outlet is from local Asheville resident Jacob Sessoms. During the recovery, the restaurant teams cooked and served food for the neighborhood, and Sessoms was one of several North Carolina chefs who participated in Cooks for Carolina, a New Orleans dinner series that supported Asheville’s independent restaurants.