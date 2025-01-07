Coury Hospitality Promotes Andrew Casperson to President

DALLAS, Texas—Coury Hospitality announced the promotion of Andrew Casperson to president from chief operations officer. As president, Casperson will assist in shaping the future of Coury Hospitality, driving its growth and reinforcing its reputation in hospitality management. In an era where lifestyle hotels are changing the travel landscape, Casperson’s will reimagine guest experiences and set standards for operations for the company.

Casperson joined Coury in the spring of 2023 and has led operations strategies for Coury’s portfolio of hotels, bars, and restaurant concepts. Under his leadership, Coury’s portfolio has seen growth and operational efficiencies, with improvements in guest satisfaction and financial performance. This extends to the launch of a separate company, Concert Hospitality, which will also fall under Andrew’s leadership, further broadening both management companies’ impact in the industry.

“Andrew’s leadership has elevated our operations and redefined the guest experience, setting a higher benchmark for excellence,” said Paul Coury, CEO and founder of Coury Hospitality. “As we expand into new markets, his visionary approach and innovative strategies will be the driving force behind our continued success, ensuring Coury Hospitality remains a pioneer in the industry.”