KSL Resorts Rebrands as Peregrine Hospitality

DENVER, Colorado—Peregrine Hospitality debuted as a reimagined version of KSL Resorts. Peregrine Hospitality will continue to manage its portfolio of hotels and resorts while pursuing opportunities for growth across all asset classes within the hospitality sector.

Led by CEO Greg Kennealey, the Peregrine Hospitality executive team is comprised of Tom Barber, chief financial officer; Ed Eynon, chief human resources officer; Catherine Hance, chief legal officer; Pete Sams, chief operating officer; and Mike Wilbert, managing director and head of acquisitions.

The firm’s structure allows it to leverage its team’s strengths and resources, relationships, and experience in hospitality management, development, and acquisitions to lead investments and manage hotel and resort properties throughout the United States and in global markets.

“This is an exciting time for the organization and reflects the owner/operator model and philosophy that differentiates us within the industry. We are operators at heart, performance-oriented, and passionate about hospitality,” said Kennealey. “Our team has extensive experience in the acquisition, development, and management of hotel properties, including some of the most exclusive resort destinations. Our talented team of leaders will allow us to grow a portfolio of exceptionally high-quality assets while continuing to elevate the guest experience.”

The name Peregrine, derived from the Latin adjective “peregrinus,” means traveler or coming from abroad. The Peregrine Falcon, known for its wide-ranging travels and status as the world’s fastest bird, embodies these qualities. According to Kennealey, “Like the Peregrine Falcon, Peregrine Hospitality operates with precision, accuracy, and agility. The new name aptly reflects our company’s ethos.”