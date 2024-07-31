BOISE, Idaho—Resolute Road Hospitality announced the opening of The Newberry Hotel, an addition to the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Previously the DoubleTree by Hilton, The Newberry Hotel has undergone renovations and a rebranding to convert the DoubleTree to part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, offering a boutique experience for guests visiting downtown Bend.

The grand opening event, held on July 17, 2024, was a celebration attended by community members, interested parties, and Hilton representatives, and the evening included live music, raffle prizes, ceremonial ribbon cutting, guided hotel tours, cocktails, and appetizers.

“We are excited to add another soft branded lifestyle hotel to Resolute Road’s portfolio,” said Gary Horton, president, Resolute Road Hospitality. “As part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, guests can fully enjoy their Hilton Honors Benefits while having a perfect place to recharge after exploring everything Bend offers. It remains our honor and privilege to welcome guests from across the nation, and our dedication to providing an exceptional guest experience is evident in every detail of the hotel’s renovation.”

The Newberry Hotel, with its location in downtown Bend and a few blocks from the Deschutes River, will become a cornerstone of the community. In addition to a renovated lobby, guestrooms, market, pool, and fitness center, the hotel now includes a new lounge and bar, The Franklin.