WASHINGTON—American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) Interim President and CEO Kevin Carey released the following statement after the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation approved the Hotel Fees Transparency Act, which would create a nationwide standard for lodging cost transparency. The bill now awaits a full Senate vote.

“Today’s committee vote in the Senate is an important step toward a more transparent booking process for guests and a level playing field across the lodging industry—including short-term rentals, online travel agencies, metasearch sites, and hotels,” said Carey. “We thank Sens. Klobuchar and Moran for their leadership on this issue, and we urge the Senate to quickly bring this bill to the floor for a vote. The House has already passed similar commonsense legislation and we look forward to working with both chambers to advance this bill to the president’s desk.”

On July 31, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation approved in a bipartisan vote the Hotel Fees Transparency Act (S. 2498), which was introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Jerry Moran, R-Kan. The bill, which would establish a comprehensive single standard for transparent and mandatory fee displays across the lodging industry, now awaits a full Senate vote.

The U.S. House of Representatives on June 11 passed the No Hidden FEES Act (H.R. 6543), similar legislation from Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., and Kathy Castor, D-Fla., which is also supported by AHLA.

AHLA has long supported the creation of a single standard for mandatory fee display across the lodging industry—from short-term rental platforms to online travel agencies, metasearch sites, and hotels. Both the House and Senate legislation would create that standard.

AHLA’s most recent data shows only 6 percent of hotels nationwide charge a mandatory resort/destination/amenity fee, at an average of $26 per night.