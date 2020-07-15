ST. LOUIS — HRI Lodging, LLC, the newly appointed management company of The Last Hotel, recently announced that The Last Hotel has officially joined The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Currently, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand includes 20 hotels worldwide.

The Last Hotel, located in downtown St. Louis’ Garment District, opened in the summer of 2019 following a $54 million, 18-month restoration and renovation of the city’s International Shoe Company building. The historic 10-story building, originally constructed in 1909, has 142 guestrooms—including 47 junior suites, one governor’s suite, and one presidential suite—more than 7,000 square feet of meeting and event space, three food and beverage outlets, a year-round rooftop pool and lounge, and a lobby that celebrates the art and essence of a bygone era.

The hotel’s name refers to a mechanical form shaped like a human foot that is used by shoemakers to make and repair shoes—also known as a “Last.” The property’s design pays homage to The International Shoe Company, celebrating the building’s original ornate columns, metalwork, and terrazzo floors. Bold textures, era-inspired lighting, and leather and stitching details throughout the common areas and guestrooms create an eclectic ambiance.

“The Last Hotel is a natural and ideal affiliation with The Unbound Collection by Hyatt,” said Mike Qualizza, co-owner of the hotel. “We share a commitment to celebrating the rich history, architecture, and community that define our guests’ stay, which will be further enhanced by this partnership.”

HRI Lodging, a subsidiary under hotel owner, operator, and developer HRI Properties, LLC, manages a series of branded and independent hotels in top urban markets across the United States. The Last Hotel is the latest addition to HRI Lodging’s growing portfolio, which includes two existing properties within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand: Holston House Nashville and The Eliza Jane in New Orleans. HRI Lodging will oversee the management and all operations of the property.

“From four-diamond hotels to independent boutique hotels, we’re proud to represent a portfolio of iconic properties across the nation. Each brings its own unique story and legacy, and we’re excited The Last Hotel will be the next chapter in our book,” said Gary Gutierrez, president, HRI Lodging. “With decades of experience partnering with the top hotel brands, we bring a standard of management that we believe will translate into deeper involvement in with the St. Louis community and more an abundance of opportunities to create meaningful and memorable lasting connections with our guests.”

The Last Hotel is located at 1501 Washington Avenue in St. Louis.

