FAIRFAX, Va. — Crestline Hotels & Resorts recently announced that the company has been appointed to manage two Denver hotels: the 299-room Holiday Inn Denver East–Stapleton and the 400-room Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. Crestline now manages six hotels in Colorado.

“We’re excited to build upon our portfolio of full-service hotels that Crestline manages,” said James Carroll, Crestline president and CEO. “During the pandemic, we’ve adopted new sales strategies to ensure that the hotels remain open. By tailoring our hotel offerings to the specific needs of small business groups, we were able to successfully shift the hotels’ business mix.”

The newly redesigned Holiday Inn Denver East–Stapleton is located at 3333 Quebec Street—midway between downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. It offers views of the Rockies and the city skyline from guestroom balconies. The property has a new restaurant concept, Burgers & Crafts, Shakes and Fries. Amenities include complimentary wireless Internet access, a 24-hour fitness center, a heated outdoor pool, a business center, and complimentary shuttle service to the Northfield Shopping center. The property includes 13,063 square feet of flexible event space, including the 3,240-square-foot Denver Ballroom and 14 additional meeting rooms. The hotel offers complimentary covered and uncovered parking.

The Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel is located at 3801 Quebec Street between downtown and Denver International Airport. All guestrooms and suites have plug-in panels and Bluetooth-equipped TVs. Many of the rooms have scenic views of the Colorado mountains and downtown Denver. For dining, guests can visit Fifty300 for regional American cuisine or head to the lobby lounge for cocktails. For meetings, social galas, or weddings, the hotel has 42,522 square feet of newly updated event facilities with 22 distinct meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 1,100 guests. The hotel is near Denver Coliseum, Bluebird Theater, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, and the Denver Zoo, and the light rail station is nearby.

