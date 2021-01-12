HRI Properties to Open The Industrialist Hotel in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — HRI Properties and Marriott International’s Autograph Collection announced today the expected Spring 2021 opening of The Industrialist Hotel, Autograph Collection, a 124-room hotel located in Pittsburgh’s downtown Golden Triangle District.

The Industrialist Hotel, housed in the 18-story historic Arrott building, blends old and new with reimagined interiors inspired by Pittsburgh’s history as a steel capital. The building was built in 1902 for James Arrott—once considered the “Bathtub King of Pittsburg” as he was the first in the region to offer enameled iron bathtubs through his Standard Manufacturing Co. business—and added to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation Historic Landmarks list in 2000. Just one of the few boutique properties in downtown Pittsburgh, the hotel’s name, “The Industrialist,” honors the city’s legacy while capturing the story of the new Industrialists who are reinventing Pittsburgh today.

“Our goal with The Industrialist was to embrace the vibrant history of Pittsburgh and create a hospitality experience that captures the city’s creative spirit,” said Tom Leonhard, president and CEO of HRI Properties. “Pittsburgh is continually one of the top cities for livability and innovation, and we anticipate The Industrialist supporting the growth of this great city.”

The Industrialist joins Marriott International’s Autograph Collection brand, a collection of more than 200 independent hotels around the world.

Designed by Stonehill Taylor, the hotel’s accommodations and amenities comprise 124 guestrooms, including 28 suites, a lobby bar, a fitness center, and a forthcoming signature modern American restaurant, The Rebel Room. The hotel’s design creatively preserves the building’s architectural details from the early 1900s, while creating a vibrant place for locals and visitors to gather. The Industrialist will also offer more than 1,200 square feet of multi-purpose event space.

The hotel’s lobby and lounge, the social hub of the hotel, will be located on the second floor, where guests will find a DIY workshop-meets-bar serving a “maker menu” with tools and kits to create a variety of projects to take home, embodying the maker spirit for which Pittsburgh is known.

