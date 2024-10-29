SAN ANTONIO—The Hospitality Show, taking place this week at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, began with AHLA’s annual GM Summit, recognizing top achievements of general managers who are the backbone of the industry.

Setting the tone for a theme of streamlining operational efficiency and driving profitability for the entire hospitality industry, the program continued with the panel “Navigating the Dynamics of Ownership and Management,” moderated by Chirag Shah, Executive Vice President of Federal and Political Affairs and Counsel, AHLA. The session explored the complex dynamics among management, ownership, and franchising. Kevin Jacobs, CFO & President of Global Development, Hilton, and Mitch Patel, Founder and CEO, Vision Hospitality Group, discussed the power of unity, strategic partnerships, and the benefits of aligning these relationships.

A powerful keynote presentation followed, delivered by José Andrés, Chef, Restaurateur, and Humanitarian. Titled “Changing the World Through the Power of Food,” Andrés shared his passion for inspiring positive change, encouraging the audience to join him in using food as a force for good.

Hospitality owners, operators, management companies, developers, asset managers, procurement leaders, and technology innovators later gathered at the Welcome Reception, sponsored by DIRECTV® HOSPITALITY, at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Honoring San Antonio’s iconic Day of the Dead celebrations, the reception featured a festive Día de los Muertos theme, celebrating the city’s rich culture and heritage.

The Show continues tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 29, with the grand opening of the 2024 expo floor. Attendees are invited to explore over 400 vendors offering the latest in operational and technology solutions aimed at streamlining performance and enhancing profitability.