The Georges Completes New Suite Accommodations

LEXINGTON, Virginia—The Georges, a restored 200-year-old boutique hotel in Lexington, Virginia, announced three new suite accommodations, expanding its room offerings to a new location in the Lexington Historic District on Courthouse Square.

The two-room suites offer a sitting room and a king-size bedroom with upholstering sourced from Lee Industries. Amenities include heated floors throughout each suite, walk-in showers, a shared patio, private parking, heated towel racks, and views overlooking Courthouse Square. Each suite also features Frette linens, bath towels, and bathrobes.

The Junior King suite offers a sprawling king bed with a separate parlor, pull-out sofa bed, bathroom with a walk-in shower, and heated towel rails. The suite sleeps up to four people with a shared patio and private front entrance on the first floor. Private parking is also available.

Located on the second floor of Lawyer’s Row, the Premier King suite sleeps up to two people with a separate parlor and bathroom with a walk-in shower and heated towel rails. Private parking is available at the back of the building.

Designed by The Georges’ owner, Ann Parker Gottwald, all of The Georges’ 21 accommodations highlight the combination of vintage and comfort with furniture that fills spaces, books on nightstands, and rooms with paintings by Virginia artists.

“Our new suites are helping accommodate the significant increase in our occupancy, especially as travel returns to full capacity this summer,” said Gottwald. “Whether looking for an adventurous getaway, a romantic weekend, or a luxurious retreat, we are eager to welcome our guests with quality and unique accommodations that exude comfort and luxury in the heart of Lexington’s historic district.”