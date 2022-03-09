NEW YORK—Highgate announced the launch of Highgate Select, a new division focused on differentiated management and development of select-service, limited-service, and extended-stay hotels.

Highgate’s management approach is focused on a hands-on leadership structure, access to technology, and the ability to deliver digital investment returns. Highgate Select is grounded in Highgate’s experience as an owner/operator, which translates into a platform built for operational efficiencies, distribution, and scale.

Led by Chief Operating Officer of Highgate Select, Rob Dann, the newly formed group is focused on offering the company’s hospitality management practices. To oversee the portfolio of 400 owned and/or operated hotels across 33 U.S. states, Dann is supported by a multidisciplinary executive team with an average of 30 years of hospitality experience. Within the division, emphasis is placed on allowing GMs to take ownership of their hotels by extending lines of communication, including transparency and exposure to executive leadership.

Highgate Select offers 24/7 revenue optimization monitoring along with targeted digital campaigns that are generating returns.

“With the underpinning of the incredible team and infrastructure we have built, we’re focusing significant time and resources on Highgate Select, allowing us to deliver a best-in-class value proposition to our owners, partners, and associates, at just the right time,” said Dann. “This experienced leadership team is uniquely equipped to offer a flat line operating structure that is conducive to real-time decision making, and that empowers GMs to be the owners of this space, with the support of a scaled and technologically proficient organization.”

With the recent onboarding of 123 La Quinta by Wyndham hotels across 19 states, Highgate has become a large private owner/operator in the select-service, limited-service, and extended-stay space. Highgate’s growth within this segment has been motivated by the goal of delivering scale to drive performance optimization, opportunities for associate development, and guest experiences.