During the month of November each year since 2003, men across the world choose to let their mustaches and beards grow free to raise awareness of men’s health issues, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and suicide. The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is supporting “No Shave November” this year by giving men a chance to grow an epic mustache or beard for a chance to win a $5,000 donation to the Movember Foundation, a charity working to change the face of men’s health.

The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails is a swanky barbershop and hideaway bar that harkens back to the Prohibition-era. Participants in the challenge—those who set up a shave at The Barbershop from Sunday October 27 to Thursday October 31—were encouraged to post to their personal Instagram page a photo of themselves getting their shave, including the hashtags #wewillcutyou #barbershopshavedown and tagging @thebarbershoplv. They were also asked to post an updated photo of their facial hair to their Instagram feed or story each Wednesday in November with the same hashtags and tag. They must email proof of the post to movember@cliquehospitality.com within 24hrs of posting.

On Wednesday, December 4, at 10:00 p.m., participants are invited to The Barbershop to show off their mustache or beard and find out who had the most cumulative likes and won the $5,000 donation to the Movember Foundation. The donation will help to fund programs that are saving and improving the lives of men. The Movember Foundation has set a goal to reduce premature deaths among men by 25 percent by they year 2030.