The Charleston Place to Undergo Transition and Transformation

CHARLESTON, South Carolina—Beemok Hospitality Group announced investment plans for The Charleston Place, the company’s flagship asset. As a landmark, The Charleston Place will transition from Charleston Place, a Belmond Hotel, to The Charleston Place, a locally owned and managed independent luxury hotel, on March 1, 2022.

The Charleston Place has hired architects and designers to lead the transformation, including Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR), an interior design firm; Cooper Carry, an architecture firm; the Charleston office of LS3P, a multi-disciplinary firm with expertise in historic preservation; and Rees Roberts + Partners, an interior and landscape design firm. The firms will reimagine the hotel, including the lobby, courtyards, guestrooms, suites, spa/wellness center, restaurants and bars, retail, meeting and event spaces, and pool. The property expects to remain open during the renovation, which will be completed in phases with an estimated start in early 2023. Once complete, The Charleston Place will create an experience that inspires connection and celebrates both every day as well as special occasions. With a commitment to the community, The Charleston Place aims to be the city’s living room.

In the short term, the hotel will be introducing several changes and additions for guests, locals, and associates, from refreshed uniforms and back-of-house facilities to reinvented food and beverage offerings. Cortney Bishop Design, a local interior design studio, is making improvements to the hotel’s lobby. Bishop studied European hotels to translate the property’s hospitality with refined furnishings. Bishop has also been tasked with refreshing the Thoroughbred Club Lounge and Meeting at Market, the hotel’s pub, to more align with the hotel’s style.

The hotel recently introduced a partnership with MOKE where guests can borrow open-air vehicles. Community Perk, the hotel’s coffee shop, is also being reimagined. Following the hotel’s holiday activations, guests and locals can expect additional new programming and installations.

When it opened in 1986, the hotel was part of a larger vision for the city. “We are grateful to inherit this legacy,” said Casey Lavin, president, Beemok Hospitality Group. “We believe that hospitality is a transformative art and that The Charleston Place has the ability—and responsibility—to inspire and nurture our guests, team members, and partners.”

Beemok Hospitality Group’s current assets include The Cooper Hotel, an investment in Hotel Domestique, the Credit One Bank Stadium, and LTP Tennis Center in Charleston. Additions to the portfolio will be announced in the coming months.