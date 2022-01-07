The Boca Raton Unveils Renovation and Relaunches Cloister

BOCA RATON, Florida—The Boca Raton unveils its transformation of Harborside, part of the destination’s $200 million reimagination. The renovation includes the relaunch of Cloister, the original hotel in Harborside. Cloister features Sadelle’s in partnership with Major Food Group, Palm Court cocktail lounge designed by architecture firm Rockwell Group, and the redesigned Spa Palmera in collaboration with Colin Cowie. Yacht Club reemerges as The Boca Raton’s lakefront accommodations for adults. A new part of the resort’s waterfront is the debut of Harborside Pool Club, featuring multiple pools, waterslides, and experiences.

As when architect Addison Mizner opened the property in 1926, Cloister’s entrance has been renovated, including details along the main drive and throughout the lobby. Featuring 294 rooms and suites, Cloister has new architecture, dining, and amenities, including a wellness spot, Spa Palmera. The 50,000 square foot spa has been reimagined with lifestyle expert Colin Cowie. In addition to 44 treatment rooms, it features a tranquility pool, a Halotherapy Himalayan Salt Room, and Aemotio Vichy Shower by Lemi. Ritual baths provide a menu of scents for personalized experiences. A Spa Café offers cold-pressed juice, cocktails, and cuisine.

The Boca Raton’s second signature restaurant collaboration with Major Food Group, Sadelle’s, is open for breakfast and lunch. With locations in New York’s SoHo, Las Vegas, and Paris, the restaurant serves classics such as smoked salmon, bagels, and latkes. Sadelle’s Grab ‘n Go is open early through the afternoon. Designed by Rockwell Group and adjacent to Cloister’s lobby, the restaurant preserves the Garden Room’s architecture of dark wood beams and window arches while wrapping the walls in Sadelle’s blue lacquer paneling.

Palm Court, a lakefront cocktail lounge, has ceilings and coastal views. Here, the redesign of the lounge celebrates its Spanish Colonial-style architecture. A central bar makes a statement with brass shelving and a backlit bar die featuring peacock green ombre piped glass.

These new dining venues expand The Boca Raton’s culinary collection, following recent openings of The Flamingo Grill, and MB Supper Club, a dinner and entertainment experience. The Boca Raton will continue to introduce new concepts this winter, including two new restaurants with Major Food Group exploring Japanese and Italian cuisine, as well as Maison Rose, a macaron and chocolate shop.

“A New Golden Era of The Boca Raton is a celebration of our legacy within the community and internationally,” said Daniel A. Hostettler, president and CEO of The Boca Raton. “We worked closely with the Boca Raton Historical Society to meticulously restore our property and partnered with an award-winning team of builders and creators to reimagine each touchpoint. As we look toward the future, our focus remains unwavering—to provide an extraordinary experience that defines The Boca Raton as one of the world’s most renowned luxury resorts and private clubs.”

Set on 200 waterfront acres, The Boca Raton has five distinct hotels. Nearby Cloister is the all-suite Yacht Club for adults only. Yacht Club’s 112 suites have balconies with views of Lake Boca Raton and the promenade. Yacht Club guests receive access to the Spa Palmera pool as well as an all-new fine dining restaurant, Flybridge.

A setting for extended stays, Bungalows is a residential-style offering with a private pool. Completely redesigned with mid-century modern décor and conveniences, Bungalows offer 58 two-bedroom, two-bathroom residences with full kitchens. Complimentary daily continental breakfast and afternoon snacks are served at the Bungalows Reception lounge. Beach Club is set on half a mile of private beach. On the horizon, the 27-story Tower will be unveiled following a transformation.

The Boca Raton launches Phase One of its Harborside Pool Club. The club features three pools, a 450-foot floating river, water slides, cabanas, a Pool Bar serving cocktails and light bites, Banyan Bunch kids club, and more. In 2022, the Pool Club will expand to unveil a FlowRider surf wave simulator, 7,100-square-foot event lawn, teens’ lounge, retail experiences, and new waterfront dining.