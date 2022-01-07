Hard Rock PINKTOBER Fundraises Largest Ever Amount

HOLLYWOOD, Florida—Hard Rock announced that its 22nd annual PINKTOBER campaign raised over $700,000 representing the largest amount Hard Rock has fundraised since the program began in 2000 and donating millions of dollars towards breast cancer research throughout the history of the campaign. All company divisions worldwide including Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels, and Casinos participated with limited-edition merchandise, food and beverage menu items, local events, and more. Partners included the American Cancer Society, Caron Keating Foundation, Associacion Espanol Contra el cancer Madrid, Gweke’s Caring for Women, and the Breast Cancer Support Group Johor Bahru.

“We are thrilled to announce that in the 22nd year of the PINKTOBER campaign we were able to break our fundraising records to continue in our steadfast support of breast cancer awareness and research,” said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International. “It’s amazing to watch our company divisions come together and put their hearts into fundraising efforts. We hope that in addition to raising money we’re also able to amplify the message of courage and hope among fighters, survivors, and their loved ones.”

“Despite the unprecedented challenges we faced in 2020, the American Cancer Society continued to advance our mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer—in every community, for all people,” said Senior Executive Vice President, Field Operations, Brant Woodward. “We are so appreciative of Hard Rock and their continued support of our work to care for people facing breast cancer. Thanks to supporters like Hard Rock, there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States today. ”

At participating Hard Rock Cafes, $1 from every limited-time PINKTOBER burger sold went towards the cause amounting to more than $60,000. The three PINKTOBER burgers—the Mushroom & Bourbon Onion Burger, the Ultimate “Pub” Burger, and the Blue Cheese & Bacon Burger—will be added to the permanent menu this month.

Sales from this year’s PINKTOBER-themed Hard Rock t-shirt and PINKTOBER pin raised more than $35,000. Additionally, players on Hard Rock Digital’s free “Hard Rock Social Casino” game determined how much was donated in honor of PINKTOBER. The more players spun, the more the donation amount increased for a total of $10,000 raised benefitting the American Cancer Society.

On a local level, several Hard Rock properties around the world supported community-driven events:

The American Cancer Society recognized the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City as the number one fundraising group in the country, raising close to $125,000.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa was once again the Pink Premier Sponsor for their local Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Raymond James Stadium at the amount of $50,000.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, along with two of its in-state sister properties, hosted a Real Men Wear Pink Event with all proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society.

The Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast in Malaysia hosted a Pinktober Takes the Stage event and rewarded five survivors with all-inclusive stays at the hotel.

The Hard Rock Hotel Sacramento donated $50,000 to Gweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, hosted pink swag giveaways every Wednesday in October, and served pink food and beverage items throughout the month.

Hard Rock team members worldwide contributed personal time and donations through their paychecks, as well as other fundraising initiatives.

Hard Rock continues to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the goal of lending a hand to the people and communities that need it most.