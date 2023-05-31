Industry NewsThe Barnes Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton
The Barnes Joins Tapestry Collection by Hilton

By LODGING Staff
Downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, California—The Barnes joined the Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel portfolio. The 189-room hotel is near the San Francisco cable cars and the city’s shopping and culinary offerings. The hotel is located in Union Square, and its remodeled rooms are getting more finishing touches and additional renovations of shared spaces this fall.

“We are thrilled for The Barnes to join the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand,” said Richard Sandoval, vice president of operations, Spire Hospitality. “As part of Tapestry Collection, The Barnes offers locals and visitors a truly unique boutique hotel experience with all the benefits of a major hotel brand.”

The Barnes Restaurant and Bar is a social location with menus that have local artisanal ingredients and San Francisco flavors. Locals are encouraged to visit the space. The hotel is owned by affiliates of The Roxborough Group, LLC and AWH Partners, and managed by Spire Hospitality.

