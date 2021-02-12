Rockville, Md. — Jonathan Nehmer + Associates (JN+A) and HVS Design announced the completion of an $18.5 million renovation of the Alloy, a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. JN+A and HVS Design provided architecture, interior design, and branding services for the transformation of this property.

JN+A and HVS Design completely reimagined the hotel’s lobby, front desk, business center, meeting rooms, outdoor patio, fitness center, restaurant, guestrooms, and corridors. Located in King of Prussia, the Alloy stands at a crossroads where historic meets modern, where high fashion encounters industrial production, and where travelers can find local flavor. The brand, ownership, and design team embraced the fusions of these elements to transform this property.

The refreshed lobby is designed with rich wood tones, stylized marble tile, and mixed metals, with intricate tile inlays as a nod to the idea of crossroads. The property also includes a lobby bar, Hammer and Fire restaurant, expanded fitness center, 27 meeting rooms with a total of 25,500 square feet of event space, a nursing room, an outdoor dining area, and a pool.

Advertisement

The 327 guestrooms at the Alloy have a casual style layered with fashion-inspired details. A balance of existing furniture and curated new pieces intermingle to create a modern design.

The Alloy is owned jointly by Whitman Peterson and Concord Hospitality and managed by Concord Hospitality.

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE