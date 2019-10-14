America’s 52nd My Place Hotel Opens in Overland Park

Overland Park, Kan. – My Place Hotels of America announced the opening of the brand’s newest location in Overland Park, marking America’s 52nd and Kansas state’s first My Place Hotel. Located off of I-69 at 8983 W 135th St., the opening of the three-story, 64-unit hotel is also the brand’s 23rd state debut.

My Place Overland Park is located near Blue Valley Recreation Sports Complex, St. Andrews Golf Club, and Nottingham South Park, making it an ideal lodging destination for guests traveling throughout the Greater Kansas City Metropolitan Area. The hotel is also located in close proximity to a wide variety of dining and retail options to accommodate for the varying needs of guests for any length of stay.

Overland Park’s newest hotel was developed by Eller Enterprises and is managed by True Hospitality LLC.

Eller Enterprises CEO Megan Tjernagel is pleased with the opportunity to offer Kansas its first My Place Hotel while demonstrating the values of True Hospitality, the My Place brand, and the expectations of the brand’s loyal and diverse mix of guests looking for an exceptional lodging experience for any length of stay.

My Place EVP of franchise sales Terry Kline expresses his gratitude and admiration for the commitment of the brand’s partners at Eller Enterprises and True Hospitality, stating “We couldn’t ask for a better partnership with our friends at Eller Enterprises and True Hospitality.”